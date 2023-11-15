Ferdinand gives verdict on continued reports of David Moyes facing sack at West Ham

Former West Ham defender Anton Ferdinand has commented on what the future holds for David Moyes at the London Stadium as talk of the sack continues for the Scot.

Pressure has been mounting on the Hammers boss after a run of four Premier League games without a win, although that was ended with a dramatic late victory over Nottingham Forest before the break.

Some sections of the West Ham faithful have been calling for a change in leadership, despite the fact that Moyes guided the club to Europa Conference League glory last season.

The Hammers also sit ninth in the Premier League table and are 11 points clear of the relegation places just over a quarter of the way through the campaign.

The 60-year-old is also close to guiding the club into the knockout stages of the Europa League as they sit top of their group with two games remaining.

And Ferdinand, who made 163 appearances for the club between 2003-2008, is adamant that Moyes has earned the right to see out the current campaign.

Speaking on talkSPORT, he said: “I don’t but this is what football is now. No matter how successful you’ve been, people are ready to jump down your throat and say you need to be outed if you lose a few games.

“In terms of us as West Ham United and the manager David Moyes, I think he’s earned the right being one of only three managers to bring a trophy to West Ham, he’s earned the right to see this season out and see where it goes.

“The fact that he’s brought a trophy to the football club, he deserves to bow out on his terms.”

Moyes himself has refused to talk about his future for now as he concentrates on guiding the club through numerous competitions.

The Hammers are at Burnley in the Premier League after the international break before heading to Serbia to face Backa Topola in the Europa League five days later.

