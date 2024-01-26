First West Ham January signing confirmed, as Kalvin Phillips addresses transfer ‘speculation’ after Man City exit

West Ham United have confirmed the arrival of Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City, as the England midfielder has moved to East London on loan until the end of the season.

Phillips has been heavily linked with a move away from Man City in the last six months after failing to play regularly under Pep Guardiola. At one stage, Newcastle United were leading Juventus in the race for the 28-year-old, but both teams ultimately ended their interest.

David Moyes is understood to be a huge fan of Phillips though and this has seen West Ham throw him a lifeline, as the player aims to get his career back on track at the London Stadium.

Phillips, who is West Ham’s first new signing of the January window, will wear the No 11 shirt. There are conflicting reports over whether the Irons have the option to buy him in the summer, however.

Fabrizio Romano has stated that West Ham can sign Phillips permanently for £40million at the end of the season, should he impress. But according to David Ornstein of The Athletic, the deal is a straight loan which does not include an option for West Ham to buy.

When announcing Phillips’ signing, West Ham said in a club statement: ‘West Ham United is delighted to confirm the signing of England midfielder Kalvin Phillips on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season.

‘The 28-year-old joins the Hammers from Manchester City and could make his debut in Thursday’s Premier League fixture with AFC Bournemouth at London Stadium.’

In his first interview as a West Ham player, the former Leeds United star admitted speculation about his future has been rife recently.

Kalvin Phillips ‘really pleased’ to join West Ham

“I’m really pleased to be here. There’s always been a lot of speculation about me moving to West Ham, so I’m really excited to get going now,” he said.

“There’s so much to look forward to in the second half of the season for the Club and I can’t wait to be part of it.

“There’s an unbelievable group here and if I can come in and add the quality that I know I’m capable of, I’m sure we can give the West Ham fans plenty to be excited about between now and the end of the season.”

Moyes added: “We are really pleased to bring a player of Kalvin’s quality to West Ham United.

“We’ve been big admirers of him for a long time and we believe that he will add strength and competition to our squad.

“Kalvin is an England international midfielder, with proven Premier League experience. We’re excited to welcome him into the group and look forward to working with him.”

City have confirmed Phillips’ departure and sent him the following message: ‘Everyone at Manchester City wishes Kalvin the very best of luck during his time at the London Stadium.’

