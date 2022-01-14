West Ham are reportedly monitoring an imposing Ligue 1 striker who has been in great form of late.

David Moyes needs a new centre-forward to act as backup for Jamaica international Michail Antonio. The Hammers favourite has notched eight goals and five assists in 20 Premier League appearances this term.

He has only missed one league match, September’s 2-1 defeat to Manchester United. However, Antonio regularly struggles with hamstring issues and they could resurface if a new player isn’t found.

West Ham have been pursuing Bayer Leverkusen and Czech Republic goalscorer Patrik Schick. But the Euro 2020 star recently shut down such rumours.

“Of course it’s nice to read when you’re linked with the big clubs,” Schick said. “But I’m really, really happy in Leverkusen and I want to go to the Champions League with Bayer 04. I love living in Germany.

“I’m not thinking about other clubs at all. Everyone knows my contract situation. And I would never cause problems for a club and push through a transfer.”

Those comments forced club scouts to search elsewhere, and they just may have found their man.

Hammers head to Ligue 1 in striker pursuit

Sport Witness, who cite French source Foot Mercato, state the east London outfit are ‘following’ French hitman Ludovic Ajorque. The 27-year-old, who represents Ligue 1 team Strasbourg, has been dangerous in front of goal this campaign.

He boasts a record of 10 goals in 18 appearances, plus six assists. That includes five strikes in his last four outings, helping Strasbourg to reach eighth place.

Ajorque stands at 6ft 4in tall and is causing opposition defenders all sorts of problems. He would certainly provide Moyes with a different dynamic to Antonio, should the move go ahead.

However, West Ham may need to put in a significant offer to land Ajorque this month. Strasbourg do not want to sell as the player is vital to their plans for the season.

A deal is more likely in the summer, with the Irons waiting to discover his price tag. transfermarkt value Ajorque at £13.5million, while his contract runs until 2024.

West Ham star in line for contract extension

Meanwhile, The Sun claim West Ham want to offer keeper Lukasz Fabianski a new deal.

The 36-year-old will become a free agent on July 1 unless the Premier League side acts. They are apparently planning to put a one-year extension on the table.

Club chiefs had been expecting loanee Alphonse Areola to usurp Fabianski this season. But that has not been the case, with the Pole firmly in Moyes’ favour.

West Ham do have a succession plan, however. They want to sign Sam Johnstone from West Brom before making him number one in the next few years.

