Pundit lashes out at trio of West Ham attacking stars who are ‘overrated’

Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor has hit out at a trio of West Ham attacking stars who he feels are overrated.

The Hammers could face another trophyless campaign after being knocked out of the FA Cup by Southampton on Wednesday evening and now only have European competition to fall back on.

But Agbonlahor feels three of the club’s attacking players will need to rediscover their best form to ensure a decent end to the campaign.

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor singled out Said Benrahma, Pablo Fornals and Manuel Lanzini. He feels the trio do not offer Hammers boss David Moyes enough.

Agbonlahor said: “Apart from Antonio and Bowen, there are no other attacking players in that squad that I rate.

“I think Benrahma is overrated, I think Lanzini and Fornals are overrated, they’re average. They need more help, they need more pace on the wings.

“I like Bowen on the right but can they get more pace on the left-wing? Benrahma drifts out of games and is subbed early.”

Agbonhalor’s comments on Lanzini are backed up by WhoScored, who have given the playmaker an average of marking of just 6.68 per Premier League outing.

Benrahma, however, is only behind Antonio and Bowen in terms of efforts at goal. He does though have the tendency to drift in and out of games.

Fornals has also had a bit of a mixed campaign, although he is joint-second in most key passes for the Hammers.

Moyes promises summer spending spree

Meanwhile, David Moyes is planning to right the wrongs of the January transfer window in the summer after admitting his West Ham squad has been left short for the rest of the season.

West Ham had a disappointing winter window and could now pay the price. Despite being in need of at least three new players to boost their top-four hopes, not one signing was made. It left fans furious and Moyes no doubt frustrated with the lack of activity.

The Hammers remain well in the mix for Champions League football, but there is a long way to go. Indeed the signs of fatigue are already starting to show and a gigantic effort will be needed from the players.

Not for the first time, the board has felt the wrath of the fans for the lack of signings. But Moyes has jumped to their defence and claims David Gold and David Sullivan were ‘very serious’ about getting deals done.

Moyes would love an extra striker, central midfielder and central defender in his ranks and has targets. A £60million deadline day move for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez went in but failed to get over the line.

The Hammers chief is also a big fan of Leeds United duo Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha, but again no deal.

The critics have been vocal but Moyes says West Ham are not the only club to miss out on signings. And in quotes attributed to football.london he confirmed West Ham did everything they could.

Changes afoot at West Ham

“It would be unfair [just to mention West Ham] I think a lot of clubs did not buy players in January. We were very serious about trying to bring players to the club in January but for different reasons, it did not happen,” Moyes insisted.

It is the first time that Moyes has really spoken out about West Ham’s January failings. In some ways it will come as a relief to the Hammers fans as at least their boss knows what he needs.

The January transfer window is a tough time to get new signings in. Clubs are very reluctant to let good players go as there is little time to draft in a replacement.

Summer is when the big deals happen and Moyes will be active. Now they just have to see the season out and hope the current crop can finish strongly.

“We know we are a little bit short of where we would like to be, the squad I have at the moment have done a brilliant job over the last two years and I have no reason to think they will not do a brilliant job in the coming three months between now and the end of the season,” Moyes added.

