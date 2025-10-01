West Ham United have entered into a new era under Nuno Espirito Santo, and TEAMtalk understands that it could be bad news for one Hammers star, with a January exit highly likely for him.

Nuno, who replaced Graham Potter last week, has got off to a solid start, with West Ham picking up a crucial point after drawing away to Everton on Monday night, but there is still work to do to turn things around.

West Ham sit second bottom of the Premier League table after picking up just four points from six games so far, with a very difficult game against Arsenal at the Emirates coming next.

Nuno’s appointment is likely to have negative ramifications for midfielder James Ward-Prowse, however, who was dropped from the squad for the Everton game.

It was a big call for the Portuguese coach to drop Ward-Prowse in his first game in charge, but the pair have a history.

Ward-Prowse previously played under Nuno during a loan spell with Nottingham Forest last season, but his loan deal was terminated early after he made just 10 appearances in five months.

The 30-year-old started all five Premier League games under Potter before he was sacked, but it now seems he’ll have to move elsewhere to play consistent minutes again.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Dean Jones exclusively told us: “You would like to think he would at least get a chance to make an early impression but the signs are that he is not part of the picture at West Ham and won’t be coming back into the frame.

“He had been a major part of the early weeks but West Ham struggled and then he’s straight out of the side as soon as Nuno comes in.

“The player knows the writing is already on the wall and he is going to have to carefully consider how he brings his season back to life.

“A January transfer is going to be on the cards and there is already a whisper that he is going to get the chance to return to Southampton.”

West Ham star expected to leave in January

Ward-Prowse joined West Ham from Southampton in the summer of 2023 in a deal worth £30million.

The set-piece specialist has made 73 appearances to date for the Hammers, notching eight goals and 12 assists in the process.

But he has largely struggled to replicate the form he showed with Southampton that saw him earn 11 caps for England.

Nuno actually praised Ward-Prowse when he was Forest manager, but it seems that the midfielder isn’t a good fit for his high-intensity system.

“He is different. His experience and quality, his talent and his knowledge of the game. I think he can help us a lot,” Nuno said when Ward-Prowse joined Forest on loan.

Then, when Ward-Prowse was recalled to West Ham, Nuno said: “It was very hard because since James came in he was a big help for us. I had the chance to speak to him and explain that it wasn’t an easy situation and every game he played he helped us.

“There was a moment where he was not playing and then his parent club told us that their intention was to call for him and the intention was that everybody felt that the decision was for the best for all parties.”

Ward-Prowse now finds himself in a similar situation, and it remains to be seen whether any Premier League clubs take a chance on him in January.

West Ham QUIZ: Leavers with most appearances, 2015-24