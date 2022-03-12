West Ham could bring a lively winger back to England for a third time if forced into selling Jarrod Bowen this summer, per a report.

The decision on who will be West Ham’s player of the season is looking a two-horse race at present. Declan Rice has continued to operate at an elite level and is thus drawing strong links with a nine-figure departure to one of England’s true heavyweights.

Bowen, meanwhile, has taken his game up a notch by plundering 12 goals and 11 assists across all competitions this season. Those figures are already well ahead of the six goals and eight assists he provided in more games last year.

As such, Bowen looks a shoe-in to be rewarded with an England call-up later this month. However, it has also meant the Premier League big hitters have taken note.

Indeed, Liverpool have drawn regular links with the 25-year-old right winger. What’s more, the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Mohamed Salah’s long-term future at Anfield has heightened speculation a new forward may soon be required.

Bowen fits the profile of player Liverpool like to sign to a tee given his age and tenacious playing style. As a left-footed winger he could step straight into the void left by Salah.

Deulofeu to replace Bowen?

Now, Sport Witness (citing Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo), state Udinese’s Gerard Deulofeu is the man West Ham could sign if Bowen were sold.

Deulofeu previously enjoyed some success in England during both loan and permanent spells at Everton and Watford.

Now 27, the Spaniard is plying his trade with Udinese and is enjoying the best goalscoring form of his career in Serie A. Indeed, he has operated at a goal every three games this campaign with eight strikes in 24 matches.

But the report states he’d be more than willing to return to the Premier League if the opportunity arose. Accordingly, West Ham have now identified him as one candidate capable of replacing Bowen.

The outlet stress a Deulofeu move hinges entirely on a Bowen exit. If the Hammers retain the Englishman beyond the summer, Deulofeu will not be needed.

Moyes baffled by Bowen injury

Meanwhile, David Moyes has admitted that lingering uncertainty over the injury to Jarrod Bowen is causing concern at the club.

Bowen hobbled off against Liverpool last week after a challenge from Andy Robertson. Initial scans eased concern for West Ham, who hoped Bowen would only miss the following two games. He indeed missed Thursday’s Europa League last 16 defeat to Sevilla.

Bowen will also miss Sunday’s clash with Aston Villa. Speaking on Friday, though, Moyes admitted fears are still lingering over the extent of the injury amid initial hopes of having him back soon.

“I have no idea at the moment,” Moyes told a press conference. “We’re still trying to clear up exactly the injury.

“In all the scans and information we have it does not look too bad, but his action coming off the pitch at Anfield made it look more serious than we thought. And that has not added up.

“Since then Jarrod is slightly improving but not as fast as we hoped. We did not think it was anything serious. So we are still trying to get to the bottom of it.

“Maybe we’ll get back and Jarrod is OK. It could just be one of those things.”

