West Ham are looking to rival Chelsea and Tottenham for the signing of a £21million-rated star, according to reports.

The Hammers have the ability to bring in a higher level of talent thanks to their sixth-placed finish last season. That saw them qualify for the Europa League, and David Moyes’ side appear more than comfortable in the competition.

They won Group H in convincing fashion, qualifying them for the round of 16. West Ham are also going strong in the Premier League, picking up 28 points from their opening 16 matches.

To keep up that run Moyes will need January reinforcements. They need a new striker to pose as backup for Michail Antonio, who has had hamstring problems in the past.

A new centre-back is also on their wish list following injuries to Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma. Ogbonna has undergone surgery on his ACL, while Zouma is recovering from a hamstring tendon issue.

West Ham’s desperation for a new defender has reportedly seen them join Chelsea and Tottenham in the race for a Brazilian star.

24-year-old Gleison Bremer is a highly rated centre-half who represents Torino in Italy. He has made 16 appearances so far this campaign, captaining his team on five occasions.

West ham target CB and MLS hotshot The Hammers need a centre half to ease their injury issues but are also interested in the MLS top scorer.

Tottenham want Bremer to replace either Eric Dier or Davinson Sanchez at the back. Chelsea, meanwhile, have been impressed by the player’s ‘power’ and could look to make him Antonio Rudiger’s replacement.

But CaughtOffside write that West Ham are set to make their interest in Bremer known. The east London club are ‘hot on his heels’, suggesting a January bid may take place.

Torino will accept offers of around £21m. But with three Premier League clubs interested, a bidding war could start once the transfer window re-opens.

Chelsea’s Jorginho still the penalty king but which players are threatening his reign?

West Ham emerge as Brereton Diaz contenders

Meanwhile, talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook claims the Irons are pursuing Ben Brereton Diaz.

The Blackburn striker, 22, is in red hot form. He boasts a record of 17 goals from 22 Championship appearances this term.

Brighton are using their good relations with Blackburn to edge closer to a deal. However, Crook names West Ham as a potential suitor.

“We understand he is attracting interest from the likes of Leeds and West Ham in the Premier League,” he said.

Brereton Diaz is a full Chile international. He has notched three goals in nine matches for the South American nation so far. That includes two during Chile’s World Cup qualifiers back in October.

READ MORE: West Ham to push through clever Liverpool raid despite injury setback