West Ham have their sights on a recent Premier League manager to potentially take over from Graham Potter if he is sacked, TEAMtalk can reveal.

There is mounting pressure on current West Ham boss Potter. The former Brighton and Chelsea manager has the worst record of any boss since he took over the Hammers in January.

With the club currently 18th in the league and therefore in the drop zone, the board won’t want to risk being in a relegation battle come the end of the season.

As such, there are suggestions that Potter is not long for the West Ham job.

A shock candidate has been reported in Bilic, who West Ham sacked in 2017. David Sullivan is believed to be leaning towards him given the prior relationship.

TEAMtalk is aware of interest in another intriguing option: Gary O’Neil, who most recently managed Wolves, his spell there ending at the back end of 2024.

Insider Dean Jones said: “One of the interesting names that some people will be surprised not to see mentioned in the running is Gary O’Neil.

“I do think his name has certainly been mentioned quietly around the club – but is it too much of a risk? If they change manager, they want the next boss to have a connection to the club and the fanbase but also to have a certain level of experience, and because he used to play for them I think he does tick some boxes.

“He is a very smart boss and I think he would be interested in an opportunity like this but at the moment, from what I am hearing, I do not get the impression he is firmly in their thoughts. He might soon have to consider an opportunity outside of the Premier League if a decent job crops up.”

Other options for West Ham

Insider Ben Jacobs has also revealed two more options in Nuno Espirito Santo and Sean Dyche.

Both are out of work, with Nuno recently sacked by Forest, with many feeling he was unjustly given the boot.

He might well be a better option than others, having picked up 1.42 points per game during his time in the Premier League, across three clubs.

That is far better than O’Neil’s 1.03 points per game and Bilic’s 1.23 in the Premier League.

Bilic has also not had a great time away from West Ham, most recently picking up 1.32 points per game in the 34 matches he managed for Al-Fateh in the Saudi Pro League, though there is a view among some Hammers fans that things can’t get much worse.

