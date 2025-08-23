West Ham suffered a 5-1 defeat to Chelsea at the London Stadium on Friday, and Graham Potter, who was under pressure even before the fixture, could reportedly be sacked imminently.

The Hammers have lost their first two games of the Premier League season – the first a 3-0 defeat to newly-promoted Sunderland – and look set for a difficult campaign.

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, West Ham co-owner and chairman David Sullivan is considering whether to sack Potter after the dismal start to the season.

Potter joined the London side in January, replacing Julen Lopetegui, and after 21 games in charge, the ex-Chelsea and Brighton boss has the second-worst win percentage in West Ham’s history.

Reports suggest that Sullivan had reservations about whether Potter could keep the Hammers in the Premier League before this season even started, and now he could be on the brink of losing his job.

“The problem for Graham Potter is that he started this season on the back foot. They were poor last season when he came in, and things look like they are getting worse,” Bailey told TBR Football.

“David Sullivan is now under all sorts of pressure, and I am told he is considering whether they need to make a change already. Ideally, he doesn’t want to, but if this squad are not committed to Potter, that is a huge problem.”

Graham Potter: ‘I accept responsibility’

TEAMtalk correspondent Dean Jones revealed on Friday (August 23), prior to West Ham’s loss against Chelsea, that Potter is under mounting pressure, as the club seeks to bump up their transfer budget as uncertainty grows over his future at the club.

West Ham have so far been unable to strengthen in key areas in the transfer window – particularly in midfield – despite making a big push to sign Southampton star Mateus Fernandes.

Their PSR situation means that new signings could be hard to come by and that makes things more difficult for Potter, though the Hammers remain determined to add to their midfield options.

Following the Chelsea defeat – a game in which West Ham actually briefly led after a fantastic strike from Lucas Paqueta – Potter admitted he ‘accepts’ the pressure he is under.

“You are under pressure all the time in these jobs, in this situation, that is how it is. I know the territory, I know what comes with poor results, and I accept that responsibility,” Potter said in a post-match press conference.

“It was too easy to score against us, so I take my responsibility and I have to do better. That is the case with all the players. They are honest and want to do more than they are at the moment.

“I don’t want to say it’s a lack of fight, I know the players care and are desperate to do well. I know they want to do better than we are. Sometimes in football and life, you hit a patch, and no doubt it has been a tough week. We have had a smash on the nose.”

IN FOCUS: Graham Potter’s West Ham record before Chelsea drubbing