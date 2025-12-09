Guido Rodriguez’s West Ham United contract expires at the end of the season but sources are indicating the club would be open to him moving on before then.

He made just his second Premier League start of the season in the 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend but there is unlikely to be any future for him at the club beyond this term. Plans are not in place to keep him on past the summer and, as such, sources say that conversations have led to an openness in allowing a transfer to happen.

The Argentinian midfielder is aware of the situation and sources indicate that a move back to South America will be explored.

If a door does not open in January, West Ham would be willing to keep him on for the season – yet, if they can offload him, the wage book opens up to help the club make a new signing in the centre of the park.

West Ham are looking into multiple deals ahead of January and the prime position remains to find a striker.

Niclas Fullkrug is almost certain to leave and it is expected that he will move early in the next transfer window, if all goes to plan.

We revealed on November 16 that Fullkrug is set to reject Fulham’s advances as he would rather return to Germany. Wolfsburg and Hamburg have already expressed interest in his signing.

Two centre-forwards thought to be on West Ham’s radar are AC Milan’s Santiago Gimenez and Promise David of Union Saint-Gilloise.

Signing replacements for Fullkrug and Rodriguez would help to inject new life into Nuno Espirito Santo’s faltering squad.

Rodriguez joined on a free transfer from Real Betis in August last year but has not lived up to expectations. He has largely sat on the bench this season after failing to impress Nuno, making just four appearances across all competitions.

Guido Rodriguez part of ‘slow and old’ squad

The first of those outings came against Sunderland on the opening day of the campaign, when the newly promoted Black Cats ran riot at the Stadium of Light.

After West Ham’s 3-0 defeat, Jamie Carragher said: “It wasn’t a great end to last season, the team looks slow and old. The lack of legs in midfield really stood out.

“Against a promoted team, to get run over like that the way they did, lose the physical challenges, it’s going to be tough.”

That was something quickly addressed upon Nuno’s appointment at the club and his introduction of Freddie Potts and Soungoutou Magassa has given the club more legs in the engine room.

Reports have also suggested James Ward-Prowse could leave the club alongside Rodriguez.

West Ham transfer news: Argentine target; Everton battle

Sources indicate West Ham are considering a move for Rodriguez’s Argentine compatriot Joaquin Panichelli.

He is starring for Strasbourg in France and is also picking up interest from Aston Villa and Chelsea.

Brazilian Yuri Alberto is another No 9 on West Ham’s shortlist, though Everton have been named as frontrunners for him.