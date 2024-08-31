West Ham announce four deadline-beating transfers as classy midfielder joins and trio depart

West Ham United completed four bits of business as deadline day went down to the wire, with the signing of Spanish midfielder Carlos Soler on loan from Paris Saint-Germain now confirmed.

Soler, 27, has signed with West Ham for the duration of the 2024-25 season after making 63 appearances for PSG over the past two years, before which he came through the ranks at Valencia.

Upon the announcement of his arrival, Soler told whufc.com: “I am really excited to be here as a West Ham player.

“It has always been a dream of mine to play in the Premier League, and to be doing it in London with a Club like West Ham is an incredible feeling.

“I can’t wait to feel the support of the fans, who I have already heard so much about from conversations with people who know the Club, like my good friend Pablo Fornals.

“I am excited about meeting my new team-mates and giving my all for this Club in the best league in the world.”

Technical director Tim Steidten added: “We’re delighted to welcome Carlos to West Ham United.

“We’ve admired him for some time, and whilst we’ve had to wait until the final day of the summer transfer window to secure his services, we’re really pleased to have him on board for the remainder of the season.

“He’s a really talented player, who will add undoubted quality to our midfield department. His ability on the ball is unquestionable and we’re excited about seeing him in a West Ham shirt.

“Carlos is our ninth signing of the summer – and we’re indebted to the Board for their support throughout the transfer window.

“We’re delighted with the business we’ve managed to complete, and I’m sure the fans are as excited as we all are for the remainder of the season.”

GO FURTHER: Why West Ham have signed Niclas Fullkrug as their striker upgrade: Tactical fit, stats, career so far…

As Steidten alluded to, Soler has followed Luis Guilherme, Wes Foderingham, Max Kilman, Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug, Guido Rodriguez, Jean-Clair Todibo and Aaron Wan-Bissaka to the London Stadium this summer.

But while he and Rodriguez have strengthened their midfield options, one of their existing players in that part of the pitch has had to make way.

West Ham trim trio from squad

After just one season with the club, whom he joined from Southampton following their relegation from the Premier League in 2023, James Ward-Prowse has sealed a loan move to Nottingham Forest.

Ward-Prowse, 29, told his new club’s official website: “I’m delighted to be here. When I knew I had the opportunity to join the Club and come and show what I can do, I thought it was a fantastic opportunity.

“Having played Nottingham Forest a few times, the atmosphere here is one of the best I’ve played in in the Premier League, so to now hopefully experience that week in, week out is something really special.”

Ward-Prowse played 53 times for West Ham, scoring seven goals.

Also on the way out are defender Nayef Aguerd, who has joined Spanish side Real Sociedad, and winger Maxwel Cornet, who has moved to Southampton. Again, both are loan deals.

Southampton manager Russell Martin told their club website: “Maxwel is a very dynamic player and he gives us another exciting dimension to the group.

“He’s someone who can be a real threat to the opposition on the pitch and I’m delighted the ownership group and board have been able to get another attacking option in for us.

“He’s really excited to be coming here and I think it’s a move that can bring out the best in him and work really well for both him and us.”

CATCH UP: All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the summer 2024 transfer window