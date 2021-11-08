West Ham look to be in prime position to sign Marseille centre-back Duje Caleta-Car per a report, with other Premier League sides reportedly showing interest.

Caleta-Car played the majority of Marseille’s games last season, with the French side finishing in fifth place. Though he has featured in less than half of their fixtures this season.

The Croatian is high on West Ham’s list of priorities, per West Ham zone.

This is due partly to his monstrous nature, standing above 6 feet 3 inches. Caleta-Car is a physical defender, and that is something that bodes well in the Premier League.

Furthermore, Angelo Ogbonna and Craig Dawson are past the age of 30. At just 24 years of age, Caleta-Car is sure to have many good years ahead of him, and would be a good long-term replacement for either.

The report states that he would be an upgrade on Ogbonna. What’s more, a potential partnership of Caleta-Car and Kurt Zouma seems an imposing one to say the least.

West Ham’s ambition is clear to see and David Moyes is guiding them to where they could once only dream of being. Their hugely impressive 3-2 victory over Liverpool on Sunday was further evidence the club are trending in the right direction.

Indeed, the Hammers look as if they will go far in a number of competitions this season. They are unbeaten in the Europa League, and currently top their group. They also defeated Manchester City in the Carabao Cup recently, ending City’s five-year stranglehold on the comptition.

This ambition would be enticing to any player, and with the upwards trajectory the Hammers are on, they could be a force to reckoned with for years to come.

Caleta-Car is valued at £16.2million per Transfermarkt. With the interest West Ham are showing, a deal appears there for the making. If given the chance, the player himself may jump at the chance to make the switch to one of Europe’s form sides.

The report also cites interest from Newcastle and Caleta-Car was previously on the radar of Liverpool.

Further West Ham centre-back interest

West Ham’s centre-back interest does not stop at Caleta-Car. The Hammers are reportedly interested in Fiorentina’s Nikola Milenkovic.

Milenkovic is one member of a top Fiorentina side at the moment. Dusan Vlahovic is also high on the lists of several Premier League club’s at present.

Fiorentina would prefer Milenkovic to move abroad, so as to not battle against his current side after his move.

As such, West Ham look in a strong position to sign the Serbian.

