West Ham consider second centre-back exit as Bundesliga force tops shortlist of replacements

West Ham United will not oppose a January sale of Nayef Aguerd if they are able to sign a replacement at centre-back, according to a report.

Thilo Kehrer has already departed West Ham in the current transfer window, with the centre-back signing for Monaco on loan for the rest of the season. But the Evening Standard has claimed he might not be the only casualty in their defensive rebuild.

It is claimed that West Ham will listen to offers for fellow 2022 signing Aguerd, on the condition that they can bring someone new in first.

West Ham are worried about Aguerd’s lack of progress in his second season at the London Stadium, the report claims. With that in mind, they could capitalise on interest in the defender that has been developing in Saudi Arabia and Italy.

As stated, though, Aguerd’s potential departure hinges on whether or not West Ham can sign someone to fill the void at centre-back.

In that regard, the Standard says Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah is becoming one of their priority targets.

However, Bayer Leverkusen are currently top of the Bundesliga and may be reluctant to let one of their key performers leave midway through a title challenge – especially when such an opportunity comes around so rarely in an era of Bayern Munich dominance.

Also under consideration by the Hammers, per the report, are Peterborough’s Ronnie Edwards and Nottingham Forest’s Joe Worrall.

Sky Sports News is warning on Friday evening, though, that Aston Villa have joined the race for Edwards, who is also of interest to Crystal Palace.

But West Ham do not view the young prospect as an immediate replacement for Aguerd and would be in the market for a more experienced solution if the Morocco international went elsewhere anyway.

West Ham rule out Aguerd loan

Another point to clarify is that West Ham are not open to loaning out Aguerd, like they have done with Kehrer. Instead, only a permanent transfer offer might tempt them to part ways with the 27-year-old.

There is no mention of an asking price yet for the player they paid Rennes £28m to sign and retain under contract until 2027.

Their stance will be a blow to, for example, AC Milan, who were hoping they would be able to take Aguerd until the end of the season without committing to a permanent deal.

Aguerd has played 21 times so far this season for West Ham, but is representing Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations this month.

The only other centre-backs at David Moyes’ disposal in the meantime are Kurt Zouma, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Angelo Ogbonna.

