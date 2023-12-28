West Ham could lose two wingers as one prepares exit decision this week and Euro trophy holders get ‘hot, hot, hot’ for other

Said Benrahma and Pablo Fornals are both being linked with moves away from West Ham United by reports from various outlets.

The former is a target for both Lyon and Fenerbahce, according to sources in Turkey, and the latter is admired by Sevilla, according to sources in Spain. Either of them could be on their way out of the London Stadium in January.

Benrahma is perhaps the player to keep an eye on first, since Takvim claims he will pick between Lyon and Fenerbahce – or staying at West Ham – within a week.

Both clubs would like to take him on loan for the rest of the season and Fenerbahce in particular would be willing to attach an option to buy.

The Algeria international has never played in the Turkish Super Lig before, whereas a move to Lyon would allow him to resume his Ligue 1 career after most recently playing in the French top flight for Angers, on loan from Nice, towards the back end of the 2015-16 season.

He has been a West Ham player since October 2020, making more than 150 appearances in that time (of which 19 have been this season).

Fornals has been with West Ham for a year more. He recently hit the landmark of 200 appearances for the club, from which he has scored 23 goals.

From his 20 appearances this season, though, he has not contributed to any goal.

Sevilla want Fornals back in Spain

Nevertheless, Estadio Deportivo claims Europa League champions Sevilla are ‘hot, hot, hot’ for his potential return to La Liga in January.

Fornals previously played for Malaga and Villarreal in the Spanish top flight and Sevilla, who are once again looking over their shoulders in a potential relegation battle, now want to take him back there.

They may be able to get Fornals for a cut-price fee if his contract is due to expire in 2024, but some sources believe West Ham have renewed it until 2025 to protect themselves.

Whatever the case, clubs are queuing up to take the six-cap Spain international back to his homeland next year.

As for Benrahma, the Hammers still have him tied down until 2026, which might be why other clubs think there is scope for a loan deal.

If West Ham were to let Benrahma and Fornals go in one window – which is debatable especially in January – it would reduce the number of attacking midfield options available to David Moyes.

However, he would still have the likes of Lucas Paqueta, Mohammed Kudus, Maxwel Cornet and Jarrod Bowen at his disposal.

It remains to be seen if West Ham would look to add another winger to replenish their depth ahead of a second half of the season that will once again include involvement in a UEFA competition (the Europa League).

