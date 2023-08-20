West Ham dangle incredible lifeline to energising target as insider spills ‘need’ for Moyes reunion

West Ham United could offer Jesse Lingard a second spell with the club if it is in the interests of both parties, first-team coach Kevin Nolan has confirmed.

Lingard is back training with West Ham after his one-year contract at Nottingham Forest expired. Manager David Moyes has not given away any news on whether that could lead to a short-term deal, but Nolan has now suggested it could be on the cards.

Previously, Lingard spent six months on loan at West Ham from Manchester United in 2021. He was unable to make the move permanent, though, and it then came as a surprise when he chose Forest as his next destination instead as a free agent last year.

West Ham have allowed Lingard to return to the club to keep up his fitness, though he has not secured a playing contract yet. Nevertheless, it could become an option, according to Nolan.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Nolan said: “Listen, he had a fantastic six months with us. He re-energised himself, he re-energised the club and he did what he needed to do. I think because of that, the gaffer has said to him: ‘Come in and train with us.’

“He’s not quite up to match fitness, at the minute. I think we will continue to assess as we go along.

“But Jesse, the first day you see him, and he says it: ‘I feel like it’s my second home and I feel like I need to be here to go again.’

“If it works for both I think, it will happen. But that will be up to the boss. All we have to do is sort of see how he does over the next couple of weeks.”

READ MORE: West Ham ‘initiate contact’ to sign former Premier League striker after U-turn over proposed deal

Lingard scored nine goals from 16 appearances in his previous spell with West Ham, which helped them secure European football for the season after his loan ended.

He only scored twice in his farewell season with Man Utd that followed, though, before matching that tally in his sole campaign with Forest.

Now 30 years of age, Lingard was training with some MLS sides earlier in the summer, but no offers to play there were forthcoming.

Moyes ‘working on’ Lingard

A West Ham return could be on the cards if things go to plan, although it might take some time to get him up to speed.

Earlier this weekend, Moyes said: “He’s in training to see if we can get him back fit and get him in decent condition.

“He’ll be back here next week as well. There’s no news on that as far as short-term deals or anything else.

“Jesse’s a good player, probably needing to get himself in the correct condition.

“We’re working on him, all players tend to need four or five weeks pre-season and Jesse’s no different from anybody else.”