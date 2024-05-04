West Ham fans told why they’ll ‘regret’ forcing David Moyes out as fresh appointment nears

David Moyes looks set to replaced at West Ham this summer

Former Everton chief executive Keith Wyness has claimed West Ham fans “will regret” pushing manager David Moyes out of the club as the appointment of a new boss appears to grow nearer.

The former Everton and Manchester United boss is expected to walk away from the London Stadium this summer and can certainly leave with his head held high after guiding the club to their first piece of major silverware in 43 years.

Moyes‘ contract is up for renewal at the end of the season but West Ham have been actively speaking to potential replacements for weeks now.

Sporting chief Ruben Amorim has already held talks, although TT understands that former Real Madrid and Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui remains at the top of Milan’s shortlist.

But speaking on Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast, Wyness, who now runs a football consultancy advising elite clubs, claims some London Stadium supporters still “live in the Martin Peters and Trevor Brooking era” and are detached from the current reality of top-flight football in England.

Wyness, who worked with Moyes at Everton, believes Hammers fans will eventually realise what the 62-year-old has achieved in his time at the club.

Moyes magic not appreciated

He told Football Insider: “It appears Moyes’ time is coming to an end.

“There have been reports of foreign managers coming over for interviews, and I don’t think David would’ve been very happy about that if he hadn’t made his mind up.

“Although he hasn’t gone public, I think it will be his last season.

“West Ham may come to regret that. He’s done a great job for them, and I’m sure he’ll end up somewhere else.

“I saw him develop into a reasoned, seasoned man-manager at Everton.

“The main moan from the fans seems to be about the style of play. It’s very difficult because some fans still live in the Martin Peters and Trevor Brooking era, where West Ham were one of the classiest sides around.

“They expect the same thing every time. The reality is that you can’t always do that, and sometimes you have to grind out results.

“I think that in time, the fans will realise that Moyes has done a great job and regret the criticism.”

West Ham are back in action on Sunday when they head to Chelsea in the Premier League.

