West Ham mulling January swoop for star surging since leaving the UK

West Ham are one of a number of sides said to be interested in Club Brugge defender Jack Hendry, and they are said to be ‘following’ his progress, per a report.

Hendry is enjoying a revival of his career in Belgium with Brugge. He has featured in the majority of the club’s fixtures this season, including every Champions League game.

The centre-back previously played for Celtic, making 27 appearances for the Scottish giants.

He was ‘in the doldrums’ during his time at Celtic, per Sport Witness. As such, he is enjoying the opportunity to play good football in Belgium.

The Scot’s positive performances have not gone unnoticed closer to home. The report states West Ham are ‘following’ his progress, among interest from other sides.

West Ham’s Craig Dawson and Angelo Ogbonna are in their thirties, and therefore may not have long left at the top level.

As such, the opportunity to sign a younger player of quality at centre-back is not one West Ham will want to pass up.

At 26 years old, Hendry is sure to have a lot of good football ahead of him. Furthermore, Brugge signed him for just £4.05million, so a deal will not be a bank-breaker.

West Ham have recruited well from the continent of late. Indeed, Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal have become crucial members of the Hammers squad.

It is as yet unclear whether West Ham will attempt to sign Hendry. However, should he continue to perform, other clubs will begin to take notice.

Hammers set to reward star

West Ham right-back Ben Johnson looks set to pen a new deal. The 21-year-old has impressed time and time again this season, and the Hammers want to reward him for his stellar displays.

Johnson was a West Ham academy player, and has flourished since making his first-team berth.

West Ham want to make an example of him, showing academy players can break into the first team and perform.

Johnson recently scored in the side’s 4-1 win over Aston Villa – his second senior goal.

