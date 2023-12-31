West Ham future revealed as former David Moyes favourite takes decision over January transfer

A fresh report claims Said Benrahma could be on his way out of West Ham in January with a move to the continent most likely.

The 28-year-old is currently in his fourth season with the Hammers after joining from Brentford in October 2020. He had been a regular starter in the league for David Moyes, being given the nod 26 times in 2021-2022 and 22 times last season. However, the Algeria international has fallen down the pecking order this term, with just four league starts among 12 outings.

He has seen action in Europe, with four starts from five Europa League appearances.

However, rumours continue to do the rounds that it is not enough and he wants out.

There were reports that the former Nice attacker was considering his future back in October after being shunned by the Scottish tactician.

And a few suitors began to emerge last month as Lyon were linked to the African.

The inevitable connection to clubs in Saudi Arabia has also been doing the rounds.

There is also reported interest from Fenerbahce with one report suggesting his future will be in either Turkey or France.

But whatever happens, it seems as though the former Chateauroux star is eager to try his luck elsewhere.

A report by Football Insider insists he is now ready to quit the London Stadium next month.

And the report adds that West Ham will listen to offers for the man who scored 30 Brentford goals.

French clubs lining up Benrahma bids

Benrahma has enjoyed 109 Premier League appearances for the Hammers since his arrival in the East End.

He has bagged 15 top-flight goals but is yet to find the net in 2023-2024.

Moyes has not forgotten him completely, however, with the midfielder playing more than an hour in the 2-0 triumph over Arsenal.

That was a better experience than his previous two outings as he featured in the 5-1 EFL Cup drubbing to Liverpool.

And he also came off the bench when Fulham put five past West Ham on December 10.

A switch of clubs might be best for all parties concerned and Marseille are another outfit mentioned in connection with the star.

Les Phoceens would seem a better proposition for Benrahma as they sit sixth and are pushing for a Champions League spot.

Lyon are fighting a different battle after a poor first half of the campaign, sitting one place and two points above the Ligue 1 relegation zone.

A move to France might be the answer as man with 23 Algeria caps has plenty of experience playing across the Channel.

He is unlikely to see much action at West Ham United with Mohammed Kudus in top form.

The Ghana star has already notched 13 goals and been instrumental in their current stellar run.

Whether West Ham are looking for a loan deal or permanent exit is unclear.

But it appears as though his days in claret and blue might be numbered.

