West Ham give attacker’s shirt number to James Ward-Prowse as new signing vows to ‘fit straight in’

West Ham United have announced the signing of Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse on a contract until 2027.

Ward-Prowse has become their second signing of the summer after fellow midfielder Edson Alvarez, who recently arrived from Ajax to help fill the void left by Declan Rice’s move to Arsenal.

West Ham will be just the second club that Ward-Prowse has represented in his career after he came through Southampton’s academy.

He has been assigned the number seven shirt by West Ham, which was recently vacated by striker Gianluca Scamacca, who has joined Atalanta.

Ward-Prowse, 28, has told his new club’s official website: “I’m buzzing to be here at West Ham United. It’s great to be here and I’m looking forward to getting going.

“From the outside looking in, this is a Club that has been on the rise for a number of years now and coming off the success in the UEFA Europa Conference League last year, you can feel there is real momentum around this Club. It’s great to be a part of it and I can’t wait to play my role in the games to come.

“When I think about my game, it is based on hard work, graft, and giving 100 per cent. West Ham United has always been a Club that has epitomises that. You can feel that from the fans and you can see it in the players who are here and the lads that have come through the Academy too.

“I feel as though I will fit straight in and I can promise I will give my all for this football club in my time here.”

Moyes outlines ‘huge plus’ of adding Ward-Prowse

Capped 11 times by England, Ward-Prowse is known as a set-piece specialist, but will also help West Ham in open play, according to their manager David Moyes.

Moyes added: “I’m delighted to bring a player of James’ quality and experience to West Ham United.

“He’s performed to a very high level in the Premier League over the last decade, constantly producing good numbers season after season.

“His leadership qualities are obviously another huge plus for us – he’ll be a big voice for us, someone who drives the team on from the middle of the pitch.

“We’re excited to get him up and running, for what will be another busy season on both the domestic and European front.”

Ward-Prowse has left Southampton after 410 appearances for the club, including their Championship opener against Sheffield Wednesday earlier this month.