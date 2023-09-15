West Ham given hope of sealing January deal for summer attacking target no longer wanted in France

West Ham target Hugo Ekitike looks almost certain to quit Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain in January, leaving the door open for the Hammers to make a move in the new year.

Reports on Friday claim that it’s believed to be best for both parties to allow the promising 21-year-old attacker to move on after a disappointing spell in the French capital.

A source told Football Insider that PSG were left “frustrated” that Ekitike was unwilling to join Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt as part of the deal to bring in Randal Kolo Muani.

Indeed, it’s thought that Ekitike favoured a move to England instead, given West Ham’s interest in snapping up his signature.

The Hammers were involved in discussions over a potential deal for the young striker up until the last day of the summer window, but a move failed to materialise.

And while he remains at PSG, Football Insider adds that Ekitike is still well down Luis Enrique’s pecking order when it comes to attacking talent in Paris.

Indeed, Ekitike has played just eight minutes of action this term and was missing from the squad as they defeated Lyon before the international break.

The forward, who is also being linked with Crystal Palace, only joined PSG in July after the obligation to buy in his original loan spell was triggered.

Ekitike experiment fails at PSG

He made 32 appearances for the French giants last season but only 14 of them were starts across all competitions.

Ekitike did, however, manage to notch four goals and four assists during that time so it was not a complete disaster for the France Under-20 international.

There remains an opening in David Moyes’ first-team squad for a new striker after the Hammers allowed Gianluca Scamacca to leave the club for Roma in the summer window after an unsuccessful stint at the London Stadium.

West Ham, who have picked up 10 points from a possible 12 so far this season, are back in action on Saturday when they host champions Manchester City.

