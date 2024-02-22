West Ham going big for forward who’s outscoring Watkins, Saka and Son; £40m bid already tabled

West Ham intend to splash the cash and threaten their transfer record for Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke in the summer, though stiff competition could come from one Premier League rival in particular, according to a report.

The Hammers are winless in their last six league matches, with the dire run of form putting the future of manager David Moyes under a cloud.

The Scot guided West Ham to European glory last term when winning the Europa Conference League. The club also have the knockout stages of the Europa League to look forward to in the coming weeks and months.

Nonetheless, Moyes is a man under pressure and TEAMtalk recently ran the rule over the pros and cons of sacking the veteran boss.

But irrespective of whether Moyes is still in charge next season, one thing is clear: West Ham want a new striker.

Moyes has been forced to deploy winger Jarrod Bowen up front for much of the current campaign. Michail Antonio is a fading force aged 33, while Danny Ings – also the wrong side of 30 – has contributed little in his rare opportunities.

Antonio has scored just twice across all competitions this term. Ings, meanwhile, is yet to open his account.

Bowen has done a fine job when playing centrally, though the ideal scenario would be signing a proven centre-forward that allows Bowen to revert to his more familiar wing role.

According to a fresh update from the Telegraph, the player West Ham will turn to is Dominic Solanke.

Solanke could set West Ham record; £40m bid already rejected

The 26-year-old has been in red-hot form for Bournemouth this term and his mark of 14 league goals has been bettered by only Erling Haaland (17) and Mohamed Salah (15).

Ollie Watkins (13), Bukayo Saka and Son Heung-min (both 12) all trail Solanke in this season’s scoring charts.

The Guardian revealed West Ham unsuccessfully bid £40m for Solanke last summer. Per the update from the Telegraph, West Ham aren’t content to miss out a second time and will reignite their efforts one year on.

The Hammers have continued to closely follow Solanke throughout the season and his scoring exploits have seemingly convinced them he’s worthy of a new and improved bid.

Adding to his appeal is the fact he’s English and will therefore count towards West Ham’s homegrown quota.

Clubs must fill at least eight of their 25 squad slots in the Premier League with homegrown stars. Three players currently filling those roles for the Hammers are loanee Kalvin Phillips, reserve goalkeeper Joseph Anang and defender Ben Johnson who’s out of contract in the summer.

Given Solanke has gone from strength to strength this term, Bournemouth are likely to command top dollar for their lethal frontman. Strengthening their position is the fact Solanke is under contract until 2027.

Bids well in excess of the £40m West Ham put forward last year will be required. As such, West Ham’s current transfer record – £51m paid to sign Lucas Paqueta from Lyon – could fall.

Newcastle could derail West Ham move

However, the Telegraph do sound a word of warning in the form of Newcastle.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe is a huge admirer of Solanke and Newcastle too may be on the hunt for a new striker in the summer.

Howe can already call upon Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson, though the latter is injury prone and will enter the final year of his deal in the summer.

There had been rampant speculation Newcastle were open to cashing in on Wilson for the right price in the January window.

Replacing Wilson – who’ll turn 32 next week – with the much younger Solanke would appear to represent smart strategy for Newcastle.

DON’T MISS: Tottenham, Newcastle and West Ham on red alert as Bournemouth scramble to secure deal for key player