West Ham handed massive striker lift as Ligue 1 January target reveals ‘Premier League dream’

West Ham have seemingly been given a lift in their efforts to give David Moyes a new striker to utilise in the January transfer window.

The Hammers chief has made the addition of another central frontman his main focus in the winter window, with Michail Antonio susceptible to injury and Danny Ings failing to make his mark at the London Stadium when he’s been given a chance.

Divin Mubama is another option for Moyes but has been used sparingly so far this season, failing to score in eight appearances.

Indeed, issues in attack have forced Moyes to move Jarrod Bowen from his preferred right-wing role to more of a central position, with Mohammed Kudus also playing further forward.

Progress in the Europa League has also put more strain on West Ham‘s first-team squad, leading Moyes to step up his pursuit to land fresh recruits in the new year.

Stuttgart ace Serhou Guirassy is known to be a major target for a number of Premier League clubs, having scored 18 goals in just 15 appearances this season.

However, another player linked to the Hammers, Akor Adams, has revealed his dream to make a move to the Premier League.

The Montpellier attacker gave an update to Milan News regarding his current situation, having scored seven times in 16 outings for the Ligue 1 outfit after joining them in the summer.

“To tell the truth, I haven’t thought about it and I don’t know anything (about West Ham’s interest). My mind is on Montpellier,” he said via HITC.

“But for all young players, the Premier League is a dream.”

Adams’ performances at Lillestrom prompted Montpellier to make their move for the 23-year-old, having notched 28 times in 49 games in all competitions for the Norwegian club.

