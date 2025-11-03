West Ham are stepping up their search for a new forward for the January market as Niclas Fullkrug’s future is cast into fresh doubt, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The Hammers were already setting a new striker as a priority for the next transfer window but the situation could be cemented if Fullkrug leaves.

There was new optimism around Fullkrug heading into the season but he has not scored a goal and is currently injured.

He is starting to return to training but West Ham do not have a good track record of signing No.9 figures – and are once again looking for new solutions to boost their campaign.

Fullkrug is being linked with a move to Hamburg, and a switch back to Germany makes sense if he looks to escape English football.

There is a feeling the move to West Ham may have been a mistake in terms of how his profile would fit and a return to the Bundesliga could get him back on track.

It was a good opportunity for Fullkrug at the time, but his goals record since joining for £27million in 2024 has not been up to standard.

West Ham are currently putting the feelers out for new options in attack, but their budget for the next transfer window is going to be limited.

They have shown patience with Fullkrug and are not pushing him to leave, but will weigh up offers if they arrive.

Latest West Ham news: Vlahovic chase update; Man Utd targets

First up, Juventus are starting to hope there might yet be a chance of Dusan Vlahovic staying at the club, as four Premier League clubs wait on standby for a decision, with West Ham and Tottenham among them, TEAMtalk understands.

Elsewhere, Manchester United’s Joshua Zirkzee finds himself at the centre of a January transfer storm, with AC Milan’s renewed interest just one thread in a complex web of suitors, with West Ham also in the mix along with four other Premier League sides, TEAMtalk understands.

And finally, West Ham have put calls into Manchester United regarding two swoops in January, and sources have detailed what decision Ruben Amorim wants his club to make on each player.

