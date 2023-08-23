West Ham hit the jackpot as €44m bid on brink of being accepted for brilliant attacking talent

West Ham United are reportedly closing in on one of David Moyes’ top transfer targets after the Hammers upped their asking price for the attacker.

Hammers boss Moyes is desperate to get more new signings on board before the summer window shuts on September 1 and it appears that a deal for a top Ajax star is very close.

A quiet summer for the club burst into life when Decan Rice was offloaded to Arsenal for huge money and while it took a while for West Ham to start getting players back through the door, they are now flowing through.

Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse and Konstantinos Mavropanos have all recently arrived to give the club a boost and now The Athletic’s David Ornstein reports that Ajax are set to accept a fresh offer for attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

A fresh report on Wednesday revealed that Chelsea could renew their interest in the player after West Ham’s struggles to agree a fee.

However, Ornstein states that the Hammers have bid €41m plus €3m in add-ons (£35million + £2.56million).

Kudus set to sign five-year West Ham deal

It’s reported that the deal also includes a 10 percent sell-on clause and that personal terms are in place for Kudus to sign a five-year deal with the option of a sixth.

If Kudus does arrive he is expected to provide goals and assists after notching 18 times and providing a further seven in 42 appearances across all competitions last season.

He might not be the only attacking arrival at the London Stadium in the final week of the window either, with plenty of speculation that Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri could be on his way to the Hammers as well.

West Ham are back in action on Saturday evening when they head to top-of-the-table Brighton.

