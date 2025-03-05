Tammy Abraham is ready to return to the Premier League, TEAMtalk understands, with West Ham United among the clubs showing a keen interest in signing the former Chelsea striker from AS Roma in the summer transfer window.

Abraham has been on the books of AS Roma since the summer of 2021 when he joined from Chelsea. The Serie A club paid £34million for the striker at the time and fended off interest from Arsenal to secure his services. Abraham, who came through the Blues’ youth system, left the London club two years before his contract ran out.

While the English striker did well initially for Roma, injury issues and managerial changes impeded him from fulfilling his full potential at I Giallorossi.

Abraham joined AC Milan on a loan deal from Roma in the summer of 2024 and has scored eight goals and given four assists in 35 appearances so far this season.

TEAMtalk understands that Milan, who are expected to see a real revolution in the squad and management in the summer, have no intention of making Abraham’s loan deal permanent.

This means that the former Aston Villa loanee will return to Roma at the end of the season. This does not concern the Serie A club, though, as they are aware that several Premier League clubs have already shown interest in the striker and are willing to sign him in the summer transfer window.

Roma have already extended the English striker’s contract until 2027 to maintain control over his transfer value this summer. This strategic move ensures that they can negotiate a profitable sale and possibly get more than Milan would have paid to sign the 27-year-old on a permanent contract this summer.

Roma’s plan is to sell Abraham and then invest the funds to bring in a new striker.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that West Ham recently asked for preliminary information on the situation of Abraham.

We understand that the striker himself is open to a return to the Premier League in the summer of 2025.

With top-quality English forwards becoming increasingly rare, his profile is attracting significant interest, with several clubs, including West Ham, keen on him.

Important developments are expected on Abraham’s future in the coming weeks, but there is little doubt – he is on his way back to the Premier League.

Everton also want Tammy Abraham – sources

It is not just West Ham who are actively trying to explore a deal for Abraham this summer.

TEAMtalk understands that Everton are also keen on bringing the striker back to the Premier League.

Like the Hammers, the Toffees have also asked for preliminary information on the situation of the former Chelsea striker.

Sources have told us that Abraham is not going to rush into making a decision and will carefully consider all offers and projects before choosing his next club.

There have been reports elsewhere that Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and Fulham are keeping tabs on the striker.

Leeds United have also been tentatively linked with Abraham, though their interest hinges entirely on Daniel Farke’s side securing promotion back to the Premier League.

Latest West Ham United news: David interest, Grealish backed for move

Abraham is not the only striker that West Ham are keen on. There has been speculation that the Hammers are interested in signing Lille forward Jonathan David this summer as well.

There are reports that Manchester United are showing interest in a deal for West Ham defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

Meanwhile, Manchester City attacked Jack Grealish has been tipped for a move to West Ham this summer.

Timeline: Tammy Abraham’s time in Italy

By Samuel Bannister

A FANTASTIC FIRST IMPRESSION

August 17, 2021: Abraham arrives at Roma in a deal worth an initial £34m.

August 22, 2021: On his Roma debut against Fiorentina, Abraham provides two assists.

August 29, 2021: Abraham scores his first Roma goal, against Salernitana.

January 20, 2022: Abraham scores on his Coppa Italia debut, against Lecce.

March 20, 2022: A brace in the Rome derby against Lazio helps endear Abraham even further to the Roma faithful.

May 20, 2022: With a brace on the final day of the Serie A season, Abraham reaches 27 goals in all competitions – a record for a Roma player in their debut season.

May 25, 2022: Roma win the Europa Conference League – their first UEFA trophy – with Abraham among the starters.

SECOND SEASON STRUGGLES

April 29, 2023: Abraham scores his ninth and final goal of a more challenging second season at Roma, which included a pair of two-month goal droughts in Serie A.

May 31, 2023: Abraham plays for Roma in the Europa League final (having only scored once on their route to it), which they lose on penalties to Sevilla.

June 4, 2023: During Roma’s last game of the season, Abraham suffers an ACL injury.

April 6, 2024: Abraham makes his first appearance since his injury, coming on in the Rome derby.

April 28, 2024: Abraham scores his first goal since his return (and seemingly last for Roma).

A NEW CHALLENGE

August 30, 2024: AC Milan sign Abraham on loan for the 2024-25 season on deadline day.

September 14, 2024: Abraham scores his first goal for Milan with a penalty against Venezia.

October 6, 2024: Abraham misses a penalty against Fiorentina after taking the ball from designated penalty taker Christian Pulisic.

November 26, 2024: Abraham scores in the Champions League for the first time since leaving Chelsea.

January 6, 2025: Abraham scores a stoppage-time winner to help Milan beat Inter to win the Supercoppa Italiana.

February 5, 2025: Abraham scores a brace against parent club Roma to knock them out of the Coppa Italia.