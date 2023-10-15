West Ham ramp up contract talks with top star to stop Inter Milan raid on London Stadium

West Ham are reportedly ready to step up contract talks with key midfielder Tomas Soucek amid reported interest from Inter Milan.

The Hammers are looking to seal an agreement for the 28-year-old, who is still viewed by David Moyes as a key man in his starting XI.

Talks over a fresh contract between the two parties are known to have stalled over the last year, with Soucek set to be a free agent next summer.

West Ham do, however, have an option to extend his deal by a further year if they so wish.

But it’s reported that the Czech Republic international wants improved terms and bringing in line with the club’s top earners.

And Football Insider reports that, after agreeing a new long-term deal with Jarrod Bowen, West Ham will now turn their attention to renewing Soucek’s contract.

However, delays over talks have since led to interest from Italian giants Inter in the former Slavia Prague star

Football Insider claims to have been told by a source that the Hammers will have a decision to make in January if no progress can be made regarding contract discussions.

They could even opt to sell Soucek if he refuses to extend his stay on his terms and a significant offer is made in January.

However, the midfielder remains a hugely important figure Moyes’ side and has already made 10 appearances during the current campaign, notching four goals and one assist.

Indeed, during his more than three years at the London Stadium, Soucek has scored 26 goals and added nine assists – having signed permanently in a £19million deal in the summer of 2020.

West Ham will be back in action on October when they head to Aston Villa in the Premier League.

