West Ham linked with ex-Tottenham flop displaying ‘unimaginable’ form as David Moyes seeks winter reinforcements

Steven Bergwijn has refused to rule out a move away from Ajax in January with West Ham United said to be one of the clubs in the hunt to sign him.

The 26-year-old has been with the Amsterdam outfit since July 2022 when Tottenham let him leave midway through his contract. The Netherlands international made 83 appearances in all competitions for Spurs, scoring eight goals. But he failed to hit the expected heights and was sold to the Eredivisie giants for €31.25 – a Dutch top-flight record.

Much was expected back in his homeland but, once again, the winger has not lived up to expectations.

He bagged 16 goals from 45 outings last term and has five from 16 appearances in 2023-2024.

However, Bergwijn’s overall contribution has been harshly criticised by sections of the Dutch media.

Reporter Sjoerd Mossou, writing for Voetbal Zone in late October, did not pull any punches.

He labelled the former PSV Eindhoven star ‘a sack of potatoes’, with his decline in performance levels ‘unimaginable’.

Ajax have endured a dreadful campaign to date and, at one stage, sat second bottom of the standings.

They have rallied over the past few weeks, however. And John van ‘t Schip’s side have risen to eighth after three wins and a draw from their past five outings.

But Bergwijn continues to be criticised for his displays and may be seeking a winter exit from the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Options open for Bergwijn

West Ham remain a decent prospect for new players, with a strong Europa League run under way.

They are also rallying in the Premier League after back-to-back wins.

It remains to be seen if the East End outfit can sustain a push on two fronts.

They may be looking for a replacement for Said Benrahma in the new year as the Algeria international has been linked with an exit.

Bergwijn would fit the bill, with De Telegraaf, via Football Oranje, linking him to West Ham.

However, when quizzed on the topic, the Dutchman remained coy on his future.

Speaking to ESPN Netherlands, the Ajax star said: “You should ask my agent. “Leaving Ajax in January? In football, you can never rule out anything.

“But I am happy here, I have my children and family here.”

David Moyes did not bring in too many new faces over the summer but two of them came from Ajax.

Mohammed Kudus and Edson Alvarez arrived while James Ward-Prowse made it a trio of fresh midfielders at the London Stadium.

Therefore a move for Bergwijn would seem strange, especially given the latest reports on his form.

More likely may be a switch to the Middle East to join the Saudi Arabian footballing revolution.

But he is still young enough to fulfil the potential shown while at PSV.

