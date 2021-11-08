West Ham look to have been given a boost with a defender who bullied Liverpool on the verge of signing a new contract, claims a report.

Angelo Ogbonna has been a mainstay of the West Ham side this season. The squad sit third in the Premier League table, on the same points tally as Manchester City.

Ogbonna has started every league game this season, and is one of the key factors in the Hammers’ success.

He was forced off against Liverpool after taking a blow to the head. Although, he was instrumental in the opening goal, getting ahead of Alisson and making it difficult for the Liverpool keeper to catch the ball before scoring an own goal.

A report from Calciomercato states that the Italian is ‘close to renewing’ his deal with the Hammers.

That is a positive, given his importance to David Moyes and the fact that he is out of contract in the summer.

It is unclear how long he will extend for. It may just be a year, given he will turn 34 later in the season. Though he shows no signs of slowing down despite his age.

Fans will surely be happy to see one of their most crucial players remain at the club for a little while longer.

It is unclear as yet whether the injury Ogbonna sustained against Liverpool will keep him out.

But with the upcoming international break, he will have time to rest. Hopefully for the Hammers’ sake, he will get back fit and raring to go.

David Moyes’ Hammers ambition

David Moyes is extremely pleased with the run his West Ham side are on at the minute. Though he understands his side must not get complacent given their impressive performances.

“We can challenge the top four but whoever they are I want to see if we can give us an opportunity, we missed out on Champions League football by two points so why can we not be there,” he said.

“We are not getting carried away but this is feeling good at the moment.”

Clearly, being one of the most in-form sides in Europe must be a good feeling. The job Moyes has done on his return to West Ham has been nothing short of exceptional.