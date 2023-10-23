West Ham make decision on timeline for David Moyes future after mauling at Aston Villa

West Ham will reportedly make a decision on David Moyes’ future at the club later in the season as they react to their drubbing at Aston Villa.

The 60-year-old Scot will be out of contract at the London Stadium at the end of the current campaign and it’s reported that neither the club or Moyes are in any rush to discuss his future at the present time.

The news comes after a mixed start to this term for the Hammers, who sit 9th in the Premier League table with 14 points from their nine outings so far.

Moyes‘ future was reported to be up in the air during the summer after a disagreement over transfer targets with the newly-appointed sporting director Tim Steidten.

That is despite the fact that he guided the club to Europa Conference League glory last season with victory over Fiorentina in the final.

But in terms of his long-term future at the London Stadium, Moyes told the Daily Mail recently that he is “only focused on the team doing well” rather than any potential West Ham contract extension.

Moyes is currently in his second spell with the Hammers after returning back in 2019, when he replaced his successor from his first stint at the helm in Manuel Pellegrini.

The former Everton and Manchester United manager has largely worked wonders at the club, guiding them to sixth and seventh-place finishes in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 campaigns.

However, despite their struggles in the league last season, Moyes tasted trophy success with that ECL win.

The club also splashed out around £120million on new signings, having offloaded skipper Declan Rice to Arsenal for big money.

But, on the back of the heavy loss at Villa, Football Insider reports that the club will wait and see how the rest of the season pans out before deciding whether to stick with Moyes.

The Hammers are back in action on Thursday night when they take on Greek side Olympiakos in the Europa League.

