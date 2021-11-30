West Ham are reported to be one of the potential suitors of FC Basel’s Arthur Cabral, with the Hammers having apparently met with the player’s representatives.

The Hammers are one of a number of sides said to be interested in Cabral. Indeed, Leeds United and Barcelona’s interest have both been well reported of late.

It is clear to see why so many sides are attracted to Cabral. The 23-year-old has scored 14 goals in as many games in the Swiss Super League this season.

Furthermore, the Brazilian is four goals clear of the second highest scorer in the league this season.

As such, West Ham‘s interest makes a lot of sense, with the side beginning to stagnate in front of goal in the last few fixtures.

Indeed, the Hammers have only one recognised striker in the squad, in Michail Antonio. Of late, Antonio’s goalscoring returns have slowed down, with the Jamaican international failing to score in the last five West Ham games.

Therefore, adding a striker with a proven goalscoring record to the side would be a good piece of business. Goal Brasil (via Sport Witness) reports that the side has made contact with Cabral’s agent over a potential deal.

Indeed, that report also states an English club are making ‘concrete efforts’ to sign Cabral. What’s more, that club is thought to be West Ham.

West Ham United are interested in a deal for Hertha Berlin's Niklas Stark West Ham are interested in completing a deal for Hertha Berlin's Niklas Stark, who has twice been capped by Germany.

Cabral’s market value is £13.5million per Transfermarkt. As such, signing such a prolific striker for that fee seems a steal.

Though, at the moment it is unclear whether the Hammers will make an offer in January.

David Moyes praises lesser seen Hammers star

David Moyes has praised Manuel Lanzini after his performance in the loss against Manchester City at the weekend.

Lanzini has not featured too heavily this season, but Moyes was impressed with the midfielder at the weekend.

“Manu is starting to find some pretty good form I’ve got to say,” Moyes said. “He came on and he played well against Aston Villa. He’s getting a little bit more regular games and he looks in better condition.

“So I’m pleased for him. I thought he did okay today when he came on and obviously getting a goal is a bonus. But overall, he’s a really important part of the team and we’ll keep using him where we see the right time and the right place.”

Indeed, Moyes will hope all his players perform to a good standard with a tough run coming up over the festive period.