West Ham midfielder told it’s time to ‘get out now’ as it ‘looks like he can’t be bothered’

West Ham star Fornals (r) could be on the move

West Ham midfielder Pablo Fornals has been told that he needs to leave West Ham United as he “can’t be bothered” to play anymore.

The 27-year-old has made just four Premier League starts this season and is yet to notch a goal or assist across 964 minutes of action in a Hammers shirt.

Fornals is currently being linked with a move away from the London Stadium in the January window, despite the fact West Ham triggered a one-year extension to his deal last month.

The attacking midfielder’s game time has certainly been affected by the massive impact Mohammed Kudus has made since his arrival from Ajax last summer.

Kudus has scored 10 goals in 24 games for the Hammers in all competitions this season and also has the ability to play in the front line.

And, speaking to Football Insider, former Hammers and Celtic striker Frank McAvennie believes Fornals’ desire to pull on a Claret and Blue shirt has now dropped due to his lack of game time.

McAvennie now feels that the Spaniard’s time in east London is up, despite being a big fan of the former Villarreal star.

“I like Fornals, but he knows he’s not going to get into the team,” the Scot told Football Insider.

“It looks like he doesn’t want to play!

“Fornals has been great in the past when he has played and he works his socks off – brilliant. But now he’s thinking that he’s not getting in the team.

“He looks as if he’s a different player and like he can’t be bothered.

“He could quit very easily, and probably should get out now”.

If he does move on before Thursday’s deadline then Fornals may have played his last game for the club.

West Ham are not in action this weekend after being knocked out of the FA Cup by Bristol City and are next in action on deadline day itself when they host Bournemouth in the Premier League.

