West Ham narrow striker search down to TWO names as Moyes gets desperate for more firepower

West Ham have reportedly narrowed down their search to sign a new striker in the January transfer window to just two names.

It’s been common knowledge that David Moyes wants a new No.9 on board given Michail Antonio’s injury issues and Danny Ings’ struggles to make an impact at the London Stadium.

And while Jarrod Bowen continues to be a significant threat for the Hammers, Moyes still feels the England man’s best work is down from the right-wing.

It’s not expected that West Ham will have a large budget to spend in the new year, although club chiefs are expected to give Moyes what he wants to land a new frontman.

To that end, Football Insider has revealed the two main names on Moyes’ list, as the Hammers look to build on a strong first half of the current campaign.

They state that that Armando Broja and Serhou Guirassy are firmly on the Scot’s wishlist as the clock ticks down to the winter window opening.

Football Insider adds that The Hammers had an interest in Chelsea fringe star Broja during the summer but were knocked back after the Blues suffered an injury blow to summer signing Christopher Nkunku.

However, the Frenchman was back on the bench for Saturday’s 2-0 win over Sheffield United and is close to resuming his stop-start Blues career.

The report adds that the Albania international is likely to be offloaded, if Chelsea are able to bring in a replacement.

Meanwhile, Fulham are also said to be keen on Broja and will rival West Ham, if the powerful forward does become available in January.

Guirassy a target for top Premier League clubs

As for the other name on Moyes’ wishlist, the Bundesliga is the destination as the Hammers chief continues to monitor Stuttgart attacker Guirassy.

The 27-year-old has been in red-hot goalscoring form this season, notching 18 goals in 14 games this team. Add in the fact that he has a bargain release clause of around £15million in his contract and a move for Guirassy is a complete no-brainer.

West Ham are not the only club keen on his signature though, with Manchester United, Newcastle and Nottingham Forest also pushing hard to sign Guirassy in January – despite the fact that he is set to jet off to the African Cup of Nations in the new year.

Football Insider adds that the Hammers are also prepared to offload Ings if they can get another forward through the door.

The former England attacker has scored just three goals in 37 games for Moyes’ men after a £15m move from Aston Villa in January 2023.

West Ham are back in action on Sunday when they welcome Wolves to the London Stadium in the Premier League.

