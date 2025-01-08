West Ham United have officially announced the end of Julen Lopetegui’s reign at The London Stadium and TEAMtalk can confirm a major breakthrough in talks for Graham Potter to be the Spaniard’s replacement.

Having allowed David Moyes’ contract to expire at the end of last season – despite the Scot leading them to their first major trophy in 43 years last season – the Irons turned to former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Lopetegui in May, although his spell in charge has not gone to plan.

West Ham currently sit 14th in the Premier League table after winning just six of their 20 games so far. They have won just twice in their last eight matches, with Saturday’s 4-1 defeat to Manchester City proving to be the last straw for Lopetegui.

News of Lopetegui’s sacking was first broken by journalist Alex Crook on Monday, with sources informing TEAMtalk that the Spaniard had indeed been shown the door.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher, former Chelsea and Brighton boss Potter is the leading candidate to replace Lopetegui.

And, despite interest from Everton as they weigh up Sean Dyche’s future, we can reveal that significant progress has been made over a deal for Potter.

The 49-year-old will sign a short-term deal until the summer that will turn longer at the end of the current campaign, as Fraser Fletcher revealed on Monday.

West Ham statement on Lopetegui exit as five backroom staff also leave

In a statement on their official club site, the Hammers stated: “West Ham United can confirm that Head Coach Julen Lopetegui has today left the Club.

“The first half of the 2024/25 season has not aligned with the Club’s ambitions and the Club has therefore taken action in line with its objectives.

“The Club can confirm that Assistant Head Coach Pablo Sanz, Head of Performance Oscar Caro, Head Analyst Juan Vicente Peinado, Fitness Coach Borja De Alba and Technical Coach Edu Rubio have also left with immediate effect.

“The Board would like to thank Julen and his staff for their hard work during their time with the Hammers and wish them every success for the future.

“The process of appointing a replacement is underway.

“The Club will be making no further comment at this time.”

