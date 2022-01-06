West Ham have reportedly opened talks to sign Everton left-back Lucas Digne ahead of London rivals Chelsea, although the Frenchman’s £100,000 a week wages could prove a big stumbling block.

Thomas Tuchel’s men are the known frontrunners for the Toffees star, who is rated in the £30million bracket, while Newcastle have also shown an interest in securing his services – although the Magpies have seemingly switched their attention to Ajax star Nicolas Tagliafico instead.

Chelsea’s interest peaked after Ben Chilwell was ruled out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury. That leaves Tuchel with just Marcos Alonso to call on, although other options could play left wing-back at a push.

Digne has fallen completely out of favour with Rafa Benitez after the pair reportedly fell out over a disagreement about Benitez’s coaching methods.

That has led to the Spaniard using the right-sided Seamus Coleman and centre-back Ben Godfrey on the left ahead of Digne. The 28-year-old was, however, back on the bench for the 3-2 weekend loss to Brighton.

Digne to fill Cresswell void

As for West Ham’s need for a new left-sided defender, that has snowballed in the continued absence of Aaron Cresswell.

The 32-year-old suffered a back injury at Manchester City back in November. At the time it was not considered that serious but it’s since emerged that he chipped a done in his back.

Arthur Masuaku is currently filling in for the England international. However, the Congo star is not at the same level as Cresswell and the report adds that David Moyes is keen to snap up Digne to add even more quality to an ever-improving squad.

West Ham tipped for Sarr deal

Meanwhile, there are two clubs who could keep Malang Sarr in the Premier League if he is to leave Chelsea in January, according to reports from his native France.

Sarr signed for Chelsea as a free agent in the summer of 2020. He spent the 2020-21 season on loan with Porto before returning to the club this summer. To date, he still only has one Premier League appearance to his name.

He has found some more opportunities in cup competitions. For example, he has played three times in the Carabao Cup and once in the Champions League this season.

But in general, the 22-year-old is far down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea’s main options at centre-back are Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta. In addition, Andreas Christensen and Trevoh Chalobah are ahead of Sarr.

Therefore, it may be beneficial for the former Nice centre-half to continue his development elsewhere – at least temporarily again.

He was linked with a move to either Inter or AC Milan in December, but such talk has gone quiet. Instead, Foot Mercato have now listed four options that seem to be available to him.

One is West Ham, who could give Sarr an alternative platform across London. They are currently without Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma due to long-term injuries.

Finding a reinforcement is therefore a priority for the Hammers in January. Like with their pursuit of a striker, though, they will only act for the right deal.

There remains a chance that their man could be Sarr, although he also has admirers at Watford.

The Hornets are hovering above the relegation zone and know this month could be crucial if they are to avoid an instant return to the Championship.

Malang Sarr has foreign suitors

Further afield, Sarr could return to France with Strasbourg. Alternatively, he is still in demand in Italy, but with Torino.

Even so, Foot Mercato deny that he is currently actively looking to leave Chelsea. Sarr is in no hurry to decide his future, so may need some convincing.

The report therefore concludes that Sarr could still finish the season with Chelsea. He is under contract with them until 2025.

