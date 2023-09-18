West Ham open talks with key Moyes man over bumper new London Stadium contract

West Ham have reportedly opened talks with striker Michail Antonio over a new contract, despite the player being the subject of exit talk over the summer.

The Jamaica international’s current deal runs out in the summer of 2024, although the Hammers do have the option to extend that by a further year if they so wish.

The 33-year-old frontman was a major target for the Saudi Pro League during the summer transfer window, with Al Ettifaq showing the most interest in the veteran forward.

However, Antonio opted to stay at the London Stadium and he has been in fine form at the start of the new campaign.

The former Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest attacker has scored twice in the opening five Premier League outings but his all-around game has contributed to West Ham’s 10 points from those games.

And it now appears that he is set to be rewarded for his efforts in the shape of a new deal.

Football Insider reports that Antonio remains a key part of the club’s plans going forward as they look forward to their Europa League campaign that gets underway on Thursday night against Serbian outfit Backa Topola.

Antonio is the all-time record Premier League goalscorer for West Ham, firing 63 goals in 233 appearances in the top flight.

He managed 10 league goals in three consecutive seasons between 2019 and 2022 and remains the main man for Moyes, despite talk of the Hammers moving for another striker in January.

Danny Ings remains the main backup for Antonio after Gianluca Scamacca joined Atalanta in the summer window.

West Ham failed with moves for Hugo Ekitike and Yuri Alberto in the summer window, but there is a strong possibility that Moyes looks to dip back into the market in the new year.

