West Ham plot stunning double raid, though Arsenal deal met with scepticism

West Ham have enquired about the possibility of taking Emile Smith Rowe on an initial loan deal from Arsenal, sources have told TEAMtalk.

The Hammers have begun their flurry into the market with talks over Kalvin Phillips but he is not the only midfield target they are hopeful of landing before the window slams shut.

Sources have stated the club have made enquiries to Arsenal over a deal for Smith Rowe.

David Moyes is a huge fan of the Englishman, who has been on the sidelines for a long period due to injury and falling out of the plans of Mikel Arteta. West Ham have been tracking him for a number of months.

The Gunners are open to his exit on loan or permanently as they look to build for a bigger spree in the summer. The 23-year-old is also keen to play and try and resurrect his career which has gone off track in recent years.

Some sources tell TEAMtalk that an option to buy in a loan deal is possible and could be included in any deal with Arsenal said to be open to a full sale.

However, a final fee is yet to be disclosed and there is some scepticism about a deal from West Ham sources.

Aston Villa have also been keen on Smith Rowe and could yet move but the Hammers are now pushing to complete their business and continue their excellent season in Europe and the Premier League.

West Ham offer sanctuary to struggling stars

Arteta stated last summer that he felt sorry for Smith Rowe and he knew the talent he held.

However, much like Phillips at Manchester City, he has failed to make it into his side’s plans consistently.

Smith Rowe has been at Arsenal since he was a child and worked his way through every tier of the club’s youth system. He burst into the first team and was even handed his England debut in November 2021.

His career has stagnated since then, especially after picking up recurring injuries to his knee and groin.

