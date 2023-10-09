West Ham plot stunning Real Madrid raid for attacker who’s ‘willing to leave the Bernabeu’

West Ham are closely monitoring a disgruntled Real Madrid attacker who has a serious point to prove, and a report claims an exit would get the thumbs up from the player.

The spending power and prestige of the Premier League has allowed clubs further down the table to raid some of Europe’s elite.

The Hammers are no exception and twice plucked major names out of Ajax over the summer when landing Edson Alvarez and Mohammed Kudus. Signing Lyon’s best player in the form of Lucas Paqueta for £51m in the summer of 2022 was another shining example of the EPL’s might.

Now, according to a report in Spain (as cited by Goal), Real Madrid are next up in West Ham’s sights.

It’s claimed the situation of versatile attacker, Brahim Diaz, is being closely monitored by the Hammers.

Diaz, 24, joined Real Madrid from Manchester City back in 2019, though rose to prominence during three fruitful seasons spent on loan with AC Milan.

Diaz was a regular for the Rossoneri and helped deliver the club’s first Serie A title since 2011 in the 2021/22 campaign.

The Spaniard – who operates primarily in an attacking midfield role akin to Paqueta – returned to parent club Real over the summer.

However, he’s found chances at the Bernabeu in desperately short supply and has been afforded just one start across all competitions this season.

As such, the report claims Diaz is ‘considering leaving the Spanish capital to try his luck elsewhere.’

Key to that change of heart is his ambitions to make an impact with Spain on the international scene and he’ll only get that chance of playing regularly, be that at Real or elsewhere.

West Ham will be in the mix if Diaz gets the greenlight to leave. If given the okay by Real, it’s claimed Diaz ‘would be willing to leave the Bernabéu in search of minutes.’

How much Diaz might cost wasn’t stated in the piece. However, Transfermarkt list his valuation at €20m (approx. £17.3m), thus giving an indication of the potential costs involved.

Diaz is under contract at Real until 2027, meaning Los Blancos are unlikely to sell for below market value.

Diaz move connected to Paqueta future?

A Diaz to West Ham move would appear to make more sense if the club go on to lose Paqueta.

The Brazil international was heavily linked with Man City over the summer before an FA investigation into alleged betting irregularities stopped the move dead in its tracks.

Whether City – who went on to sign Matheus Nunes from Wolves instead – will reignite their interest in Paqueta in a future window remains to be seen.

