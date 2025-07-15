Arnau Martinez is the subject of a push from West Ham

West Ham United are intensifying their pursuit of talented Girona full-back Arnau Martinez, with a £12million deal on the table, driven by a release clause in his contract, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 23-year-old Spaniard has caught the attention of manager Graham Potter, who is eager to bolster the Hammers’ defensive options ahead of the 25/26 season.

Martinez’s versatility, composure on the ball, and attacking flair make him an ideal fit for Potter’s system, which emphasises fluid, possession-based football.

Martinez, a product of Barcelona’s academy, has impressed at Girona, where his performances helped the club secure European football for last season.

His ability to contribute both defensively and offensively, with precise crossing and intelligent positioning, has made him a standout in LaLiga.

The £12million price tag represents a steal in today’s inflated transfer market, and West Ham are moving swiftly to capitalise on this opportunity before other clubs enter the race.

Under Potter’s leadership, West Ham are undergoing a squad rebuild, with the club signalling their intent to ramp up transfer activity in the coming weeks.

West Ham want big moves

The Hammers have already been linked with several targets, but securing the full-back would be a statement of intent, blending youth with proven quality.

The deal aligns with Potter’s vision of building a dynamic, competitive side capable of challenging for European spots. West Ham’s urgency to finalise the transfer reflects their ambition to strengthen key areas, particularly at full-back, where injuries and inconsistent form have exposed vulnerabilities.

With the transfer window heating up, fans will be hopeful that Martinez’s potential arrival marks the start of an exciting new chapter for the club under Potter’s progressive management and the board are desperate to see a much better campaign than last season.

West Ham round-up: Liverpool pair eyed

The Hammers are looking at a pair of Liverpool players as they look to improve their squad.

Tyler Morton is one of their targets, and the midfielder will cost just £16million, according to TEAMtalk sources.

TEAMtalk is also aware of the Hammers’ interest in Harvey Elliott, who will cost £35million.

However, Aston Villa are leading the race for him, with the club confident that he’s enthusiastic about joining them.

