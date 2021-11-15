West Ham have reportedly made contact with Arsenal over a deal for young forward Eddie Nketiah, as the star seems surplus to requirements in north London.

West Ham have reportedly made contact with Arsenal in order to execute a deal for Nketiah, per London World. That looks to hurt Leeds United’s chances of landing the forward, who was on loan at the West Yorkshire side in 2019.

Leeds’ interest in a transfer was reported last week, as the side’s director of football has been keeping tabs on the 22-year-old.

Despite the interest from Leeds, West Ham have apparently made a direct approach to Arsenal. Michail Antonio is the Hammers’ only recognised striker, and with his recurring injury problems, signing backup would prove useful.

Nketiah could be a decent option; he has somewhat proven himself in the top flight. The youngster has scored five Premier League goals in 38 games.

He has also scored two goals in as many Carabao Cup games this season. That return highlights his ability to step up when called upon.

Despite that, he is yet to be used by Mikel Arteta in the Premier League this season. Indeed, he looks as if he could be heading for the exit door.

Nketiah would reportedly command a fee in the region of £10million.

As such, it would make sense for West Ham to complete a bargain deal. Indeed, that would diminish the risk of playing without a recognised striker should Antonio sustain an injury.

However, Leeds’ remaining interest could mean a bidding war commences. In any case, it seems it would be good for Nketiah to move on and play first-team football.

