West Ham ready to splash out £13.8m on Serie A forward as Moyes aims for more firepower

West Ham are reportedly ready to shell out £13.8million to sign Salernitana forward Boulaye Dia during the January window as David Moyes looks to bolster his forward line.

It’s no secret that Moyes has been after a new No.9 for some time, especially given Michail Antonio’s ongoing injury issues at the London Stadium and Danny Ings failing to take his opportunities.

And, according to Il Mattino, the Hammers are interested in signing the 27-year-old Dia this month, although both Eintracht Frankfurt and Napoli are also in the mix for his signature.

It’s reported that Salernitana CEO Danilo Iervolino has already asked Napoli for three players during the summer transfer window and, in return, the Italian giant’s chairman has requested the services of Senegal hitman Dia.

However, both West Ham and Frankfurt are ready to pay straight cash for a player who will cost around £13.8million (€16m).

Moyes is keen to ease the growing burden on Jarrod Bowen, who does his best work operating from the right-wing rather than through the middle in the absence of Antonio.

Dia has hardly been prolific himself so far this season, netting four goal in 10 Serie A appearances although he did score 16 times last term.

At this stage, it’s also unclear whether the player is up for a move mid-season, although Moyes is adamant about bringing another forward player in.

Montpellier attacker Akor Adams has been another target for West Ham, although it’s since emerged that a deal for him could be tougher to pull off.

A move for Adams makes sense as the former Nigeria Under-20 star has bags of potential. Indeed, he made his mark at Norwegian side Lillestrom with 28 goals in 50 appearances.

And he has seven from 17 outings for the French club this term.

However, with La Paillade hovering above the drop zone, it seems as though they are keen to keep their best players for a potential relegation battle.

Manager Michel Der Zakarian is not prepared to let the African leave midway through the campaign, according to Football Insider.

The Hammers are back in action on Sunday afternoon when they host Bristol City in the FA Cup third round.

