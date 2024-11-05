Richard Keys has suggested Frank Lampard could take over at West Ham

Richard Keys has stated he has not “got an ounce of sympathy” for West Ham and their current problems, stating they’ll get worse before they get better, as he suggested Frank Lampard to take over as manager.

West Ham finished last season ninth in the Premier League, but that was not enough to see David Moyes remain in his role. Julen Lopetegui took over, but things have not yet gone to plan.

They have lost half of their league games this season, finding themselves 14th, and were thumped 5-1 by Liverpool in the third round of the League Cup.

Outspoken pundit Keys has told the Hammers their current problems have been brought on themselves, as he suggested former Chelsea and Everton boss Lampard could be an option to pick up the pieces.

“West Ham’s problems are all of their own making and I don’t have an ounce of sympathy for them. It’ll get worse there before it gets better,” he said on his blog.

“They’re certainly going in another direction since forcing David Moyes out. It’s just not the one they wanted to go in. Frank Lampard?”

It comes amid the suggestion from Football Insider that Lopetegui could be sacked ‘at any moment’ with the board growing impatient.

Lampard wanted by Roma

If West Ham were to go after Lampard in the event Lopetegui was sacked, they might not be alone in that pursuit.

TEAMtalk has learned that Roma have him on their shortlist of managers to take over from Ivan Juric.

Lampard is joined by three other managers being linked with the job.

However, it is believed that Roma will stick with Juric for their next game, and it’s most likely that he’ll still be in position by the November international break.

That means that, if West Ham get rid of Lopetegui before then, Lampard might well still be available to them.

West ham round-up: Hammers turning back on Lopetegui signing

West Ham already seem to be ready to move on from a decision Lopetegui made in the summer, when he signed Niclas Fullkrug.

They are looking at alternative options up top, and Botafogo attacker Igor Jesus is on the radar.

Another exciting attacker wanted by the Hammers is Andreas Skov Olsen, who has been likened to Mohamed Salah, and Club Brugge could reportedly be at risk of selling him.

TEAMtalk understands that West Ham are eager to hand Ademola Lookman a return to the Premier League amid his form with Atalanta, however, recent reports have stated Real Madrid are also in for him.

