West Ham scouts return favourable reports on destructive Serie A midfielder as Moyes ponders January swoop

West Ham scouts have reportedly returned a glowing verdict on a Sassuolo defensive midfielder who could be on his way to the London Stadium in the January transfer window.

Daniel Boloca is the player in question, with reports from Italy suggesting that the Hammers are keen on a deal for a player who has impressed in Serie A this season.

The 24-year-old was playing in Serie D as recently as 2020 and won the Serie B title with Frosinone last term.

He joined Sassuolo over the summer, having played a major role in Frosinone’s promotion to Serie A, and has gone from strength to strength since.

Playing in front of the back four, Boloca has scored once in 10 games this season and his form has attracted the interest of a number of suitors.

A report from Tuttosport mentions that West Ham have ‘already moved to study him closely’ and are considering their next move.

News of interest in the player has certainly pleased Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali.

After adding the player to the squad in the summer window, the report states that Carnevali is ‘already anticipating the future capital gain’ through his sale in the upcoming windows.

At this stage, the Hammers are expected to continue monitoring Boloca with a view to a potential move either in January or next summer.

David Moyes did offset the huge loss of skipper Declan Rice by bringing in midfielders James Ward-Prowse, Edson Alvarez and Mohammed Kudus. However, it’s thought that the Scot is still looking to make additions to his squad – especially if the Hammers continue their European campaign into 2024.

Next up for West Ham is a trip to Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday.

