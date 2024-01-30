West Ham secure winger’s verbal agreement from super-agent as talks progress over exciting paid loan deal

West Ham United are pushing to complete a deal to sign former Celtic winger Jota from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad, sources have updated TEAMtalk.

TEAMtalk has continuously reported that Jota has been a target for multiple Premier League teams and a move in this window was possible. This is now on the brink of coming to fruition with West Ham pushing to complete a deal.

The Hammers have a green light from the 24-year-old and are working to try and strike an agreement with the Saudi side.

Jota is a player that can leave the club as he has struggled to settle in Saudi Arabia and played only five times for the club.

He had been in the conversations at Tottenham early in the window but Ange Postecoglou and his former player were not going to be reunited after the club made it clear they were not pursuing a deal this month.

This left many reporting that he was likely to be loaned within the SPL and join another club in Saudi Arabia, but sources continuously told TEAMtalk this was highly unlikely.

The Portuguese playmaker turned down two approaches from Saudi clubs as there has always been interest from West Ham.

Official moves were made last week and the groundwork laid in weeks previous for a move to be made.

Super-agent informs West Ham about Jota deal

The Hammers dropped out of the race for Ibrahim Osman after having a £19m bid rejected by Nordsjaelland and put their full attention on Jota, getting his verbal agreement and the conditions of a deal from agent Jorge Mendes.

They have now moved into trying to complete a deal within the next 48 hours and talks are positive between parties.

Al-Ittihad want a large loan fee and that is the main point of negotiations. There are also some sources stating an option to buy will also be included.

Al-Ittihad signed Jota from Celtic in a deal worth £26 million, which broke the record for a sale in Scotland, but it has not been a happy move for the talented wide man.

He will be hoping that this move comes off and sees him show his ability and potential.

