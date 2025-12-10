West Ham are preparing to launch a January bid for SV Zulte Waregem’s talented midfielder Tochukwu Nnadi, though TEAMtalk understands they face growing competition from four Premier League sides for his signature.

The 22-year-old is turning heads at the highest level. The tenacious defensive midfielder has become one of the most talked-about January targets in European football, with West Ham leading a growing pack of English admirers.

Standing at 5ft7in and built like a coiled spring, Nnadi arrived from Botev Plovdiv only in January 2024 and but has since established himself as the heartbeat of Waregem’s side.

This season, he has started every league game he’s been available, winning duels, breaking up play and driving his team forward with simple, progressive passes. Scouts describe him as “relentless”, “explosive in recovery”, and “Premier League-ready physically.”

West Ham, languishing in the relegation zone, have watched him live on multiple occasions.

Sources in Belgium say the Hammers are preparing a €4m (£3.5m, $4.6m) bid – five times his current market value – and are ready to offer a five-year contract.

The Hammers recruiters sees Nnadi as the exact type of energetic, ball-winning midfielder Graham Potter’s side desperately lacks, but other sides are ready to move for the youngster…

READ MORE ➡️ Aston Villa closely watching lethal Argentine striker as Chelsea, West Ham lurk

West Ham face competition for Nigerian sensation

Brighton and Hove Albion, renowned for unearthing gems from lesser leagues, have sent representatives to watch Nnadi on several occasions and view his profile as ideal for their high-pressing system.

Leeds United, pushing hard for survival, have also registered firm interest, while Newcastle and Crystal Palace are monitoring developments closely.

A product of Nigeria’s prolific youth system, Nnadi reached the quarter-finals of the 2023 Under-20 World Cup with the Flying Eagles and has since been called into senior Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Sources reveal “multiple English clubs” are in direct contact, and the player is open to a January move if the project is right.

For a club willing to gamble €4–5 million, Nnadi represents rare value: young, athletic, battle-tested and hungry.

Come January, the Premier League could have a new cult hero in the making.

Latest West Ham news: Zirkzee blow / January exit looms

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher has revealed that Roma have opened club-to-club talks with Manchester United to sign Joshua Zirkzee in January.

West Ham remain interested in the forward, but the latest developments suggest that Roma are in the driving seat to sign the Dutchman.

In other news, TEAMtalk correspondent Dean Jones understands that West Ham are ready to listen to offers for midfielder Guido Rodriguez this winter.

Rodriguez only joined the Hammers last summer, but now a move back to South America could be on the cards.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.