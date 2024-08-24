West Ham might not be done adding to their attack after reports revealed they are giving serious consideration to a late swoop to sign Tammy Abraham from Roma.

The striker position has been a bit of a problem for West Ham over recent years. They have had various centre-forwards who have performed well for other clubs, but not to the same standards in their own colours.

In an effort to take their attack to the next level, West Ham signed Niclas Fullkrug from Borussia Dortmund earlier this summer. Although he is past the age of 30, the Hammers were willing to invest a reported £27m fee to sign him.

While Michail Antonio and Danny Ings remain on the books too, West Ham have since been tipped to secure a second new striker before the transfer window closes.

According to the latest updates, West Ham are particularly interested in adding former Chelsea striker Abraham to their attack.

For the second season in a row, Abraham is not guaranteed to be a regular starter for Roma. But while that was beyond his control last year due to injury, this year Roma have signed Artem Dovbyk from Girona – with whom he was the top scorer in LaLiga last season – in a sign they don’t have as much faith in the 11-cap England international anymore.

And as one of the Serie A side’s highest earners, it probably makes sense for them to be looking to move him on to ease the strain on their wage bill.

Abraham could now be an opportunity for West Ham. He was linked with AC Milan earlier this summer, but their interest has cooled. Meanwhile, Roma may struggle to convince him to accept a move to Saudi Arabia.

Therefore, there could be a homecoming of sorts for the London-born striker, who has 26 Premier League goals to his name from his spells with Swansea City and Chelsea.

West Ham may have to pay up for Abraham

Roma previously paid £34m for Abraham, who remains under contract until 2026, so they would likely be looking for a fee higher than the £27m West Ham spent on Fullkrug in order to sell him.

But with Abraham being four-and-a-half years younger than Fullkrug, his assumed higher valuation shouldn’t be too much of a surprise.

Presumably, one of Antonio or Ings would have to make way for West Ham to fit in another new striker, but Abraham would be a longer-term solution than either of them too.

The question now is whether or not he can rediscover the form he was showing in his first season at Roma. Abraham scored 27 goals in his debut season after his grand entrance, an opening-year tally never before seen by the Giallorossi.

His output took a nosedive the season after, though, and since then his main focus has been recovering from the serious injury he suffered in June 2023.

