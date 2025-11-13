A former West Ham United star has exclusively told TEAMtalk the signing he feels Nuno Espirito Santo needs to make in January – and the untapped transfer market where they can find some hidden gems – if the Hammers are to have any hopes of avoiding relegation to the Championship.

The Hammers have picked up some big results recently, but they are not out of the woods yet, and still sit third-bottom of the Premier League and at risk of relegation.

Back-to-back wins against Newcastle and Burnley mean West Ham are only one point away from escaping the bottom three, but they are still in desperate need of reinforcements.

In an exclusive interview with TEAMtalk, in association with Sportscasting, former West Ham midfielder Don Hutchinson told us that Nuno should prioritise the signing of a new centre-back, and pointed him in the direction of some promising stars.

“I think they need a centre-back. I think they can live with [goalkeepers] Areola and Hermansen until the summer window… They need a commanding centre-back. One that’s got a little bit of pace.

“A friend of mine, Leroy Rosenoir, his son’s the manager at Strasbourg, and he said the amount of young French boys that are doing really well in Ligue 1 is incredible. He said there’s so many good young players that are worth pinching, because they’re great athletes and potentially good players.

“[Habib] Diarra was a player that went to Sunderland who was Strasbourg’s captain. So I think that’s potentially a market that West Ham could look into. I think most Premier League defenders would do better than [Max] Kilman and [Jean-Clair] Todibo, but it’s hard to buy in January. Looking abroad might offer West Ham much better value.”

West Ham must strengthen in multiple areas

West Ham could certainly do with some new faces in defence.

The London side have conceded the second-most goals of any Premier League club this season – 23 in just 11 games – so it’s logical that they try and bring in a new centre-back.

TEAMtalk has consistently reported, however, that Nuno is also keen to bring in a new forward, so multiple areas may be addressed in January.

Sources have confirmed that West Ham are one of the clubs who are keeping tabs on Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee, for example.

Our insider Dean Jones has revealed, however, that Zirkzee may get one last chance to save his career at Old Trafford in the coming weeks, while Benjamin Sesko is out through injury.

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is also on the Hammers’ radar. His contract expires next summer, which means he could be available for a cut-price fee in January.

But sources have suggested that he could pen an extension with Juventus, despite the fact that he’s been seriously considering a move to the Premier League.

So West Ham need a striker and a centre-back, but there is also a strong argument that they are short of quality options in midfield, too.

With this in mind, West Ham are going to be busy behind the scenes ahead of January. With PSR limitations still an issue, Nuno will have to be clever over what he prioritises in the coming transfer window.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk revealed yesterday (November 12) that Everton could offer James Ward-Prowse a shock Premier League lifeline in January.

The midfielder has no future at West Ham after being axed from the squad by Nuno and is considering his options, with a view to ideally staying in the top flight.

And another player who is likely to leave West Ham this winter is striker Niclas Fullkrug, who has been plagued by injuries since joining from Borussia Dortmund.

Reports suggest that AC Milan have joined Bundesliga duo Hamburg and Stuttgart in the race for his signature, though West Ham may have to accept a loan exit.

