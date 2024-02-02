West Ham slammed by Lyon after collapse of Benrahma loan; mystery surrounds late Fornals transfer

Said Benrahma's Lyon move fell through, while Pablo Fornals' switch is still up in the air

Ligue 1 giants Lyon have lashed out at West Ham for the collapse of a loan deal for Said Benrahma, accusing the Hammers of “a profound lack of respect”.

The Algeria international winger, 28, had been set to move on loan to the French side on transfer deadline day, but West Ham confirmed in the early hours of Friday that a move was “unable to be completed before 11pm”.

Lyon subsequently accused the Premier League side of not taking the required action to complete the deal.

In a strongly-worded statement, they criticised West Ham’s “incomprehensible behaviour”, saying: “Olympique Lyonnais were delighted to welcome Said Benrahma to Lyon this Thursday to finalize his transfer from West Ham. The two clubs had signed a temporary transfer agreement, and Olympique Lyonnais had obtained approval from the DNCG to allow the transfer to take place smoothly and transparently.

“However, at the start of the evening, while Olympique Lyonnais had entered all the administrative data on the dedicated FIFA platform (FIFA TMS), West Ham had never launched the slightest technical procedure on its part, despite the repeated reminders from the OL and continuous mutual telephone communication.

“In the absence of this reciprocal action on the part of the English club and following this incomprehensible behaviour, raising questions, the international transfer certificate could not be requested before closing time.

“Olympique Lyonnais deeply regrets this situation and this decision, demonstrating a profound lack of respect on the part of West Ham towards the institution and the player.

“The club reserves the right to initiate all appropriate procedures necessary to validate the transaction at a later date, and to hold West Ham responsible if necessary.”

Lyon, who are owned by Crystal Palace co-owner John Textor’s Eagle Football Holdings, added that they “reserve the right to undertake all appropriate procedures necessary to validate the transaction at a later date, and to hold West Ham responsible if necessary”.

Benrahma joined West Ham from Brentford in October 2020 and his current deal runs to 2026.

He started last season’s Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina and scored the opening goal from the penalty spot in West Ham’s momentous 2-1 win.

However, the attacker has failed to find the net in 22 appearances this season and saw red in the recent FA Cup loss to Championship side Bristol City.

Fornals move to Betis still in limbo

Meanwhile, Real Betis are still waiting to find out if the deal to sign West Ham midfielder Pablo Fornals has been finalised.

Real Betis CEO Ramón Alarcón explains problem in formalizing the signing of Pablo Fornals. The documents were sent but a West Ham computer problem has stopped everything. Now it’s the lawyers’ job. The club trusts. pic.twitter.com/eJtUFBtVWw — West Ham Football (@westhamfootball) February 2, 2024

All parties believe the correct documentation was processed in time. The deal is a permanent transfer worth close to £7m.

Clarity on whether it has gone through is expected at some point on Friday.

Fornals was at the London Stadium alongside his West Ham team-mates on Thursday, watching on as they drew 1-1 with Bournemouth.

The Hammers are back in action on Sunday when they head to Manchester United in the Premier League.