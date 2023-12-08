West Ham slap £100m price tag on Jarrod Bowen in bid to ward off Champions League suitors

The valuation of Jarrod Bowen is heading towards the £100m mark as West Ham aim to deter all bids in 2024, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Bowen is third in the Premier League’s top scorers list after his latest strike against Tottenham on Thursday night took his tally to nine for the season.

The 26-year-old attacker has been tracked closely by Liverpool over the past 18 months but signed a new long-term contract this year that ties him to the Hammers until 2030.

It was a huge statement from the East London club, who hope the front man will stick with them for the rest of his career. The seven-year-deal made him the club’s highest earner as it is understood he picks up around £150,000-a-week.

But his latest goalscoring exploits spark fresh expectation that Champions League clubs in England will begin to consider him as a very good, trustworthy signing.

England international Bowen is a consistently good performer and his versatility also makes him an extremely important asset that West Ham refuse to lose.

They consider him as important – if not more so – as Declan Rice was. And, in line with that, sources around the club believe they would price him out of the market if any bigger club does come knocking, with a near £100million price tag on his head.

There is an intention to build around the likes of Bowen and Mohammed Kudus as West Ham begin to look at the next phase of their team build for the new year and beyond – and once again complications are going to arise around who will be in charge of the side.

Moyes eases pressure after Spurs win

Fans continue to be frustrated by the style of football they have been watching this season and – as TEAMtalk revealed at the start of October – the club are refusing to rush into any decisions over the future of David Moyes.

The 2-1 win over Spurs gives Moyes yet another reason to believe he is deserving of an extended stay at West Ham yet sources have been indicating that an impulsive decision to keep him on because of results that spark big emotion will be best avoided.

They continue to weigh up the future but that situation will drag on. And one thing is for sure — whoever is in charge for the start of the 2024/25 season, they fully expect Bowen to remain as one of the squad’s key figures.

