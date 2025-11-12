James Ward-Prowse has no future at West Ham United, and TEAMtalk understands that Everton are among the sides tentatively exploring a move to hand the midfielder a Premier League lifeline in January.

The 31-year-old hasn’t been named in a matchday squad for the Hammers since Nuno Espirito Santo’s appointment, and it’s clear that he isn’t part of the manager’s plans as the club fights to avoid relegation.

Ward-Prowse started four Premier League games under previous boss Graham Potter, but now he is out of favour and understandably is very much considering his options ahead of the January window. A parting of ways with the 11-times capped England midfielder during the winter window now looks certain.

And now, TEAMtalk transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed to us that Everton are mulling over a move for Ward-Prowse, teeing up a potential reunion with David Moyes.

“Everton are going to look to look at the possibility of signing James Ward-Prowse, and he is one of the players that looks almost certain to move clubs in January,” Jones exclusively told TEAMtalk.

“There’s no way he’s getting back into the plans at West Ham. Nuno just doesn’t want him in the team; he is not open to the idea of this turning around.

“I don’t see any possibility that West Ham try to stop him from leaving. I think they will treat him with respect and allow him the chance to move. He’ll definitely consider himself good enough for the Premier League and capable of doing a job at Everton, so I do expect them to find out what terms West Ham are open to.”

Everton considering swoop for West Ham outcast

Ward-Prowse is a player Moyes knows very well. The 31-year-old was particularly impressive in the 2023/24 campaign under the Scottish manager, in which he notched seven goals and 11 assists in 51 appearances across all competitions.

Moyes has shown interest in other West Ham players he formerly coached since joining Everton, too. The Toffees made an approach for Tomas Soucek, before ultimately signing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall instead over the summer.

Midfield could be an area Everton look to bolster in January, due to the fact that one of their most important players, Idrissa Gana Gueye, is set to be unavailable while he plays for Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations.

The tournament runs from December 21 to January 18, meaning Gueye could miss six Premier League games if Senegal go deep in the competition.

Ward-Prowse could therefore be brought in as a squad player and compete with the likes of James Garner, Merlin Rohl, Dewsbury-Hall, and Tim Iroegbunam for a place in the side.

A move will depend on whether Everton are able to negotiate a deal that suits them financially.

As TEAMtalk has previously reported, Everton have very high hopes for on-loan midfielder Harrison Armstrong, and the 18-year-old is expected to be given his chance in the first team next season.

The Toffees will therefore be cautious of bringing in a midfielder who could block his route to the starting XI in the future.

