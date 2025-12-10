West Ham United are working hard on prospective striker options, and TEAMtalk understands that Rio Ave’s Clayton is someone they have been watching closely in recent weeks.

The Hammers find themselves in a battle for survival after a disappointing start to the season has left them languishing in 18th in the Premier League table, two points away from safety.

West Ham have scored just 17 goals in 15 games so far and are looking to strengthen up front, despite the positive form of Callum Wilson in recent weeks.

Clayton, 26, who turns 27 in January, has been outstanding for Portuguese side Rio Ave since joining last year.

The Brazilian scored 18 goals in his maiden campaign, and that saw then convert his loan spell from Vasco Da Gama into a permanent deal last summer, despite interest from Benfica and Nottingham Forest.

His form has continued this term with 10 goals in 13 games, and he is currently the joint top-scorer in Portugal, attracting the interest of multiple sides.

West Ham scouts are now assessing Clayton’s form and whether he could emerge as a potential bargain option heading into the New Year.

READ MORE ➡️ West Ham to axe star six months early as most likely move revealed by sources

West Ham planning January striker revamp

West Ham boss Nuno Espirito Santo has made it clear to West Ham’s hierarchy that a new forward was one of his priorities heading into the January transfer window.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Dean Jones has reported previously that Hammers forward Niclas Fullkrug is one star who could depart the London Stadium in January.

Fullkrug, 32, has failed to make his mark in the Premier League since his £27m switch from Dortmund in the summer of 2024.

He has had problems with both injuries and scoring, with just three goals in 29 appearances for the Hammers so far, and that blend of issues makes an exit likely.

Fullkrug is understood to be open to a return to the Bundesliga, with Hamburg and Stuttgart making checks on his situation in recent months.

But Nuno won’t let him leave unless a new striker is brought in to fill the void, and Rio Ave talisman Clayton is one player to keep an eye on as we head into the January window.

His proven scoring record could be exactly what West Ham need to get back on track, but of course, there is no guarantee his form in Portugal would be translated to English football.

More names are likely to emerge in the coming weeks but Clayton features prominently on the Hammers’ shortlist.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.